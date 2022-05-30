ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Memorial Day Storms Possible In SE Minnesota

By Kim David
 3 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - For a second straight day, portions of southeast Minnesota were visited by morning thunderstorms and...

CBS Minnesota

NWS: Forada Tornado Was EF-2, With Path Half-Mile Wide

Originally published May 31 FORADA, Minn. (WCCO) — Families across Minnesota are cleaning up from Memorial Day storms they won’t soon forget. At least four tornadoes ripped through parts of Minnesota on Memorial Day, according to the National Weather Service. The most devastating of the four — and EF-2 — struck the town of Forada, located a few miles south of Alexandria. The survey team has confirmed EF-2 damage with max winds of 120 mph in Forada, MN. The team also found evidence of a multiple vortexes and a path width of at least a half mile. #mnwx https://t.co/uexZ39EWns — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities)...
FORADA, MN
Tornado leaves trail of destruction in Minnesota

A tornado is believed to have damaged as many as 100 homes in a small Minnesota city. The city of Forada was included in a Tornado Warning on Monday. Forada is about 135 miles northwest of Minneapolis. Officials sent out warnings for people to take shelter. The mayor of the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
National Weather Service Confirms Four Tornadoes Touched Down in Minnesota on Monday

(KNSI) — The National Weather Service confirms four tornadoes touched down in Minnesota on Monday, leaving an extensive trail of damage in their wake. The twister that hit the small town of Forada was the strongest at an EF-2, with maximum wind speeds estimated at around 120 miles an hour. Insulation, shingles, siding, and other debris littered the town Tuesday as survey crews assessed the damage. The whir and whine of chainsaws filled the air as residents and volunteers cleaned up the mangled trees, flipped cars, and flattened homes and other buildings. Amazingly, no serious injuries or fatalities were reported with the storm that contained multiple vortexes and a damage path at least half a mile wide.
MINNESOTA STATE
Falling tree kills Minnesota campers in northern Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports 39-year-old Sandy Michael Langseth II and 45-year-old April Sheldahl of White Bear Lake Township were camping along the Flambeau River’s north fork on Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Next Weather: Here Comes A Cooler-Than-Average Start To June

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Not a huge fan of heat and humidity? Then you may like the weather coming our way in early June. It’s looking like we’ll have below-average temperatures for the next several weeks. Nothing too cool, but certainly not June-like. (credit: CBS) We’ll start to dry out Wednesday, which will be partly cloudy with a high of 70 degrees in the Twin Cities, which is a few degrees cooler than normal. Thursday and Friday will be somewhat closer to average, with highs in the mid-70s. There’s no precipitation in sight until late Friday through Saturday.
Daylight reveals Iowa storm damage

AUDUBON, Iowa — Memorial Day storms brought damage to parts of Iowa. KCCI is getting several reports of damage to power lines and cattle barns. KCCI'S Nicole Tam reports from Audubon, where a farm was hit hard by some wind.
Fatal Crash on Wabasha Bridge Spanning the Mississippi

Nelson, Wisconsin (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed yesterday in a collision involving two motorcycles and a car on the bridge connecting Wabasha and Nelson Wisconsin. A news release issued by the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin identified the victim as 67-year-old Douglas Hildebrandt of Redwood Falls. The Sheriff's Office indicated he was driving a motorcycle that collided head-on with a car when the larger vehicle went over the centerline on the Highway 25 bridge. The deadly crash was reported around 3 PM.
NELSON, WI
Six Iowa Counties In Disaster Proclamation Due To Recent Storms

(Undated) -- Six Iowa counties are included in a state disaster proclamation, because of severe weather starting May 26th and continuing. Counties include: Boone, Des Moines County, Hamilton, Ida, Lyon and Webster counties. The proclamation activates the Individual Assistance Grant program for qualifying residents as well as a Disaster Management...
IOWA STATE
Falling tree kills Twin Cities couple in northern Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS – A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin. Thirty-nine-year-old Sandy Michael Langseth II and 45-year-old April Sheldahl of White Bear Lake Township were camping along the Flambeau River’s north fork on Sunday. Sheriff’s officials say...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
'Particularly Dangerous Situation' tornado watch issued in Minnesota for threat of strong tornadoes

Rapidly intensifying thunderstorms are expected this afternoon across southern Minnesota, all of them possibly producing intense damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. Some of the tornadoes could be long-track significant twisters. Because of the elevated threat, the National Weather Service has issued a rare "Particularly Dangerous Situation" tornado watch. Most...
Strong Storms in Deer River Cause Extensive Damage

People in portions of the Lakeland viewing area are cleaning up after strong storms moved through the Northland on Memorial Day. The devastation was severe in some areas, including in Deer River. In the city, strong wings caused extensive damage in a residential area in town. Homes and garages were...
DEER RIVER, MN
Severe weather threat sends Memorial Day campers home early

HUDSON, Wis. (FOX 9) - The threat of severe weather is putting a damper on many people’s holiday weekend plans, as the risk of damaging hail and high winds was forecast throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin Sunday evening. Just outside of Hudson, Wisconsin at Willow River State Park, plenty...
Faribault, MN
Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota.

