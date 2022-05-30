ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Memorial Day Storms Possible In SE Minnesota

By Kim David
 3 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - For a second straight day, portions of southeast Minnesota were visited by morning thunderstorms and...

fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Busiest start to severe weather season in more than 35 years

(FOX 9) - Memorial Day weekend has long been considered the unofficial start to summer, but it can often be the unofficial start to severe weather season as well. This year though, it had a mid-summer feel with hot and humid conditions that eventually lead to 48 hours of more severe weather. But that was the third major outbreak already for the month, leading to one of the most active starts to the season in decades.
Bring Me The News

Major damage in Minnesota towns after tornadoes, severe wind

Damage reports are starting to come in after a line of severe storms brought high straight-line winds and tornadoes to Minnesota. Wind gusts of up to 90 mph have been reported in parts of the state, and there has also been visual confirmation of twisters in the area around Alexandria in west-central Minnesota.
Bring Me The News

First tornado watch of the day issued in southwest Minnesota

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch ahead of a potential tornado outbreak in Minnesota on Memorial Day afternoon and evening. The current watch covers southwestern Minnesota, southeastern South Dakota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. The watch is in effect until 6 p.m. According to NOAA's Storm Prediction...
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Here Comes A Cooler-Than-Average Start To June

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Not a huge fan of heat and humidity? Then you may like the weather coming our way in early June. It’s looking like we’ll have below-average temperatures for the next several weeks. Nothing too cool, but certainly not June-like. (credit: CBS) We’ll start to dry out Wednesday, which will be partly cloudy with a high of 70 degrees in the Twin Cities, which is a few degrees cooler than normal. Thursday and Friday will be somewhat closer to average, with highs in the mid-70s. There’s no precipitation in sight until late Friday through Saturday.
CBS Minnesota

Memorial Day Storms Leave Massive Damage, Thousands Without Power

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two rounds of severe storms struck Minnesota on Memorial Day, with the second round bringing hurricane-force winds and some possible tornadoes. The wind toppled power lines across the state, causing more than 70,000 reports of power outages across Minnesota. One unconfirmed tornado struck the small town of Forada, located about 10 miles south of Alexandria. Douglas County Emergency Manager Julie Anderson tells WCCO-TV that the storm damaged an estimated 100 structures, but luckily no one was killed, and there were no major injuries reported. The worst of the damage in Forada is along Forada Beach, hugging the shoreline of...
1520 The Ticket

Fatal Crash on Wabasha Bridge Spanning the Mississippi

Nelson, Wisconsin (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed yesterday in a collision involving two motorcycles and a car on the bridge connecting Wabasha and Nelson Wisconsin. A news release issued by the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin identified the victim as 67-year-old Douglas Hildebrandt of Redwood Falls. The Sheriff's Office indicated he was driving a motorcycle that collided head-on with a car when the larger vehicle went over the centerline on the Highway 25 bridge. The deadly crash was reported around 3 PM.
WBAY Green Bay

Falling tree kills Minnesota campers in northern Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports 39-year-old Sandy Michael Langseth II and 45-year-old April Sheldahl of White Bear Lake Township were camping along the Flambeau River’s north fork on Sunday.
knsiradio.com

Update: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Minnesota

UPDATE: 6:50 — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…Central Wright County, Eastern Benton, Sherburne County, and East-central Stearns County in central Minnesota until 7:15 p.m. At 6:40 severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Waite Park to Monticello to near Corcoran, moving northeast at 65 mph.
1520 The Ticket

What? Minnesota’s Energy Grid Is At Risk This Summer

Minnesota's usually-reliable power grid is at risk as we head into the summer season here in 2022. This is the kind of stuff that seems to usually happen to other areas of the country, not here in Minnesota. But according to a new report, it's true: Minnesota's power grid is at risk of rolling blackouts this summer as sweltering summer temperatures cause an increasing demand for energy.
Bring Me The News

'Particularly Dangerous Situation' tornado watch issued in Minnesota for threat of strong tornadoes

Rapidly intensifying thunderstorms are expected this afternoon across southern Minnesota, all of them possibly producing intense damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. Some of the tornadoes could be long-track significant twisters. Because of the elevated threat, the National Weather Service has issued a rare "Particularly Dangerous Situation" tornado watch. Most...
voiceofalexandria.com

Severe weather threat exits across Minnesota for Memorial Day

(UNDATED) -- The National Weather Service says much of the state will see an increased risk for severe weather throughout Memorial Day. The highest chance for severe thunderstorms is in western Minnesota, with conditions and potential storms weakening the further east you are in the state. The National Weather Service also says western Minnesota could also see conditions that make tornado outbreaks possible starting in the early afternoon today (Monday).
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

