Phoenix, AZ

Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d1JIu_0fulliv600

The Atlanta Braves (23-25) open a 7-game road trip with the 1st of 3 against the Arizona Diamondbacks (23-26). First pitch at Chase Field is 8:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Braves vs. Diamondbacks odds with MLB picks and predictions.

This is the first matchup of the teams this season. The Braves won the 2021 season series 4-3.

The Braves are coming off a 4-3 homestand and 2-1 series win over the Miami Marlins. They have won 6 of their last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-game series for the 2nd time in May. They are 5-9 in their last 14 games, but 8 of those losses are to the Dodgers.

Braves at Diamondbacks projected starters

RHP Spencer Strider vs. RHP Zac Gallen

Strider (1-1, 2.22 ERA) makes his 12th appearance of the season but his 1st start. He has a 1.03 WHIP, 4.1 BB/9 and 13.7 K/9 in 24 1/3 IP.

  • Has not allowed a run in his last 4 appearances (6 2/3 IP).
  • His longest outing this season was 4 IP May 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers (0 R, 4 H, 0 BB, 8 K).

Gallen (3-0, 2.22 ERA) makes his 9th start. He has a 0.83 WHIP, 2.0 BB/9 and 8.7 K/9 in 44 2/3 IP.

  • Struggled for the first time all season in his last outing May 24 vs. the Kansas City Royals (6 ER, 7 H, 2 BB 4 K in 5 1/3 IP). He had a no-decision as the D-backs rallied to win 8-6.
  • In his 7 other starts he has allowed 5 total earned runs, no more than 2 in any start.

Braves at Diamondbacks odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:52 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Braves -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | Diamondbacks +100 (bet $100 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Braves -1.5 (+135) | Diamondbacks +1.5 (-170)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Braves at Diamondbacks picks and predictions

Prediction

Diamondbacks 5, Braves 2

The Braves are 9-11 on the road this season. They are 4-6 against the NL West.

The Braves have a 3.35 bullpen ERA, which will be used with Strider opening for the team.

The Diamondbacks are 3 games under .500 on the season but, excluding their 11 games against the Dodgers, they are 21-17. They are 6-2 when Gallen starts and 5-1 in his last 6.

I like a bounce-back performance from Gallen. Take the DIAMONDBACKS (+100) for the upset win.

The Braves are 23-25 ATS this season and 4-5 ATS in their last 9 games.

The Diamondbacks are No. 3 in baseball at 29-20 ATS. They have failed to cover the spread in 3 of their last 4 games, but did cover the spread in 6 straight games before that and in 8 of their last 10.

Expecting a straight-up upset win, the money line bet is the better bet, but if you want some leeway, take the DIAMONDBACKS +1.5 (-170).

The Braves have had 5 of their last 7 games finish with 9 or more runs, Seven of the Diamondbacks’ last 9 games have had 9 or more runs, but 5 of Gallen’s 8 starts have had fewer than 9.

Take UNDER 8.5 (-112).

