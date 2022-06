Music festival season is back in force and it doesn’t get bigger and better than the “people’s party,” Summerfest. Summerfest will take place from June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9 — and will showcase 800 acts on twelve different stages in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The nine-day, three-weekend festival has been running since 1968 at various locations around the city. Last year over 400,000 people made their way through the festival gates, and it is estimated that this summer numbers will return to the pre-pandemic crowd of 700,000.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO