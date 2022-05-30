Michigan man charged after Kanawha deputies seize nearly 50 pounds of weed

With high gas prices across the state, some might be trying to save gas by carpooling. That’s what two sisters did, parking at a carpool lot in Calhoun County, and instead they ended up being victims of gas siphoning. “My family has been using this parking lot as a carpool lot for a lot of years, we go to concerts, we meet halfway to go to events and things like that, and we’ve never had an issue, this definitely caught us off guard,” said Morgan Belt, a victim of gas siphoning. But this time was different. Morgan Belt says when she returned to Beadle...

17 HOURS AGO