Michigan man charged after Kanawha deputies seize nearly 50 pounds of weed

By admin
wchsnetwork.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies say they’ve seized more than $120,000 worth of marijuana and arrested...

Evensteven505
2d ago

just ridiculous 🙄! I can think many other things to be considered . how is this related to protect and serve ?

Czar Lady Vainavicz
2d ago

There is a license needed to transport medication in the state and it requires an endorsement to transfer that weight to a dispensary.

Ashley's Diary
2d ago

Wahoo! Let's continue ruining people's lives over cannabis. 🙄

Related
sent-trib.com

Michigan man sent to prison for BG storage unit thefts

The Michigan man accused of breaking into several Bowling Green storage units is going to prison. Thomas Owens, 41, was transported from the jail Tuesday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. In May, he pleaded guilty to five counts breaking and entering, all fifth-degree felonies.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Tv20detroit.com

Police: Michigan woman who was assaulted, kidnapped found safe

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police issued an endangered missing advisory early Wednesday for a 55-year-old woman who police say was assaulted and kidnapped. She has since been found safe, they said Wednesday night. According to police, Carol Debbie Durand was reportedly assaulted and kidnapped in a 2007 black Honda...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Work begins in landfill search for missing Michigan teen

LENOX TOWNSHIP, MI – The search for the body of missing Michigan teenager Zion Foster began Tuesday at a Detroit-area landfill, The Associated Press reports. The 17-year-old from Eastpointe was last seen on Jan. 4. Investigators believe she is dead, and her body was put in a dumpster that was emptied at a landfill in Macomb County’s Lenox Township.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Flint Man Busted In WV With $120K Worth Of Marijuana

Police in West Virginia have arrested a Flint man who was said to be trafficking 49 pounds of marijuana. A traffic stop led to the arrest of 51-year-old Keith Maupin who was carrying marijuana which was valued at $122,500. The Kanawha County sheriff's department posted about the bust on its...
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ohio man drowns in small Monroe County lake

MILAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 6-year-old Detroit girl was one of several people believed to have drowned in Michigan lakes over the Memorial Day weekend. The girl disappeared Monday afternoon while in the water at Martindale Beach at Kensington Metropark northwest of Detroit in Milford Township, authorities said. Searchers...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Former corrections officer, Flint officer charged with CSC bound over for trial

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Two law enforcement officers in Genesee County accused of sexual assault have been bound over to circuit court. Caleb Tierney, a Flint police officer, and Cameron Zayler, a former Genesee County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer, were in court on Tuesday, May 31 at 1:30 p.m. for a preliminary examination in front of Judge William Crawford.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Thieves Caught Siphoning Gas In Michigan As Prices Continue To Rise

With high gas prices across the state, some might be trying to save gas by carpooling. That’s what two sisters did, parking at a carpool lot in Calhoun County, and instead they ended up being victims of gas siphoning. “My family has been using this parking lot as a carpool lot for a lot of years, we go to concerts, we meet halfway to go to events and things like that, and we’ve never had an issue, this definitely caught us off guard,” said Morgan Belt, a victim of gas siphoning. But this time was different. Morgan Belt says when she returned to Beadle...
CBS Detroit

Michigan Woman Sentenced For Resisting Arrest After Embezzlement Conviction

(CBS DETROIT) — A woman convicted of embezzling money from a 90-year-old woman in Montcalm County faces an additional charge and prison time for resisting arrest. According to the Michigan Department of Attorney General, Teri Miller was charged and pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing a police officer. She received a one-year incarceration sentence with credit for 29 days served stemming from her arrest in the embezzlement case. “Those who attempt to harm law enforcement or evade justice in the course of officers executing their duties will be held accountable,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. Officials say in March, Miller and her co-defendants...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan CIU denies push for prisoner Temujin Kensu’s release

DETROIT – Many people strongly believe Temujin Kensu could not have committed the murder for which he’s done decades of hard time. And now, a big setback for Kensu and those who have committed time and energy to try to prove his innocence and gain his release. Kensu...
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

Police officer injured in struggle with suspect booked at Lucas County jail

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo police officer was injured Saturday night during a skirmish with a recently arrested suspect at the Lucas County jail. Steven Marcele, 45, was booked and began fighting with deputies about 10 p.m., according to a police report. Police claim Marcele was kicking his legs and an officer identified as D. Lett felt a sharp pain in his lower abdomen while attempting to subdue Marcele.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Woman and 17-year-old girl robbed while riding scooters in east Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman and a 17-year-old girl were robbed at gunpoint Monday night while riding scooters in east Toledo. According to a police report, Chelsie Livingston, 31, and the minor noticed a red van was following them in the 600 block of Federal Street when Black male suspects jumped out of the vehicle and rushed them. One suspect pointed a gun at Livingston while trying to take her purse, and another suspect chased after the 17-year-old.
TOLEDO, OH
Lootpress

Man left dead following Bluefield shooting

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Mercer County authorities are currently investigating an incident which took place in Bluefield Friday night and left one man dead. According to authorities with the Bluefield Police Department, a man in his mid-40s – identified as Tony Greene – sustained a single gunshot wound to the upper body in a Friday night incident which took place on Pulaski St. in Mercer County.
BLUEFIELD, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Former Kanawha County teacher pleads guilty to multiple counts of battery on former students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former Kanawha County Schools teacher has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of battery on several of her former students. Nancy Boggs, 67 of Charleston, pleaded guilty to ten counts of misdemeanor battery before Kanawha Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers on Tuesday. Boggs was indicted in Nov. on 23 counts of battery and one count of verbal abuse of a non-communicative child. The other 14 counts were dismissed.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

