Rochester, MN

Memorial Day Storms Possible In SE Minnesota

By Kim David
 3 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - For a second straight day, portions of southeast Minnesota were visited by morning thunderstorms and...

What? Minnesota’s Energy Grid Is At Risk This Summer

Minnesota's usually-reliable power grid is at risk as we head into the summer season here in 2022. This is the kind of stuff that seems to usually happen to other areas of the country, not here in Minnesota. But according to a new report, it's true: Minnesota's power grid is at risk of rolling blackouts this summer as sweltering summer temperatures cause an increasing demand for energy.
Fatal Crash on Wabasha Bridge Spanning the Mississippi

Nelson, Wisconsin (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed yesterday in a collision involving two motorcycles and a car on the bridge connecting Wabasha and Nelson Wisconsin. A news release issued by the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin identified the victim as 67-year-old Douglas Hildebrandt of Redwood Falls. The Sheriff's Office indicated he was driving a motorcycle that collided head-on with a car when the larger vehicle went over the centerline on the Highway 25 bridge. The deadly crash was reported around 3 PM.
Owatonna Chamber Kicks Off Summer with Downtown Thursday

Great weather should help kick off the Downtown Thursday events in Owatonna on June 2. The Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism (OACCT) hosts these summer festive occasions on the first Thursday of June, July, and August. The chamber's Tuesday Talk e-newsletter states, "The event highlights businesses and restaurants, food trucks, street vendors, and musical entertainment."
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

