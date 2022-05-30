Memorial Day Storms Possible In SE Minnesota

PLATO, Minn. (WCCO) – At least four tornadoes ripped through parts of Minnesota on Memorial Day, according to the National Weather Service. Small farming towns southwest of the metro, including Plato and Hamburg, were hit hard by Monday’s storms. An EF-1 hit Plato on Monday with winds of up to 90 mph. Just a quick update from McLeod county, but our survey crew found EF-1 tornado damage (max winds of 90 mph) near Plato, MN. We'll have more info later on path length/width later this evening. — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) May 31, 2022 Those in the area are now working to recover from the...

PLATO, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO