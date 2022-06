Becoming a Jeopardy! champion requires a vast knowledge of a variety of subjects. You never know what category might appear on the iconic Jeopardy! board, and sometimes, it truly comes down to luck. No one can know it all, but if a familiar category happens to appear late in the game, it can mean huge winnings for the fortune contestant. Especially if that Jeopardy contestant is as aggressive with their bets as Ryan Long, the game show’s newest champion.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO