For decades, Thursday afternoons on 89.9/WORT-FM were for “Strictly Jazz Sounds” hosted by Steve Braunginn and Jane Reynolds. Now the pair is hanging up their headphones. On Wednesday at 7 p.m., members of the local jazz community will send them off with a performance at Café CODA, 1224 Williamson St. Produced by Johannes Wallmann, the session will include Hanah Jon Taylor, Russ Johnson, Darren Sterud, Nick Moran and more. Tickets cost $20.

MADISON, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO