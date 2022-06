New Yorkers can expect the new terminal for the LIRR to Manhattan to be completed by the end of this year. Thousands of Connecticut state employees will retire by the end of this month, a police chief’s association will oversee the hiring of Bridgeport’s next police chief, and while Connecticut has seen a housing boom recently, for many renters in the state, owning a home is far out of reach.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 8 HOURS AGO