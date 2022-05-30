ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Get over 16 million colors with this minimalist floor lamp for just $60

ZDNet
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. If you feel like your home -- or your life -- could use a little extra sparkle, then think about how nice it would be...

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#The Color Wheel#Coupon#Zdnet#Lamp Depot
Thought Catalog

4 Zodiacs Who Are Going To Meet Someone Special In June 2022

Some zodiacs are going to have an extra special June. They are going to meet someone who changes their life – but only if they put themselves out there and open up their heart. If they are too resistant to change or put their walls too high, then they could let someone important pass them by. Here are some zodiacs who are going to meet someone special this June, someone who has the potential to change their life:
LIFESTYLE
Architectural Digest

The 9 Best Green Paint Colors Designers Turn to Again and Again

Why leave your love for Mother Nature outside? Sourcing the best green paint colors for kitchens, bedrooms, and cozy nooks can be a fitting tribute to the great outdoors. It’s been less than a year since several paint companies dubbed a sage-like hue 2022’s official Color of the Year, and we’re already seeing this It color incorporated virtually everywhere—from the kitchens of Catskills retreats to the built-ins of historic brownstones.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
BGR.com

Scientists grew living cells on a robot skeleton in this eerie experiment

Scientists have discovered a new tissue engineering concept. The science of growing human cells to use in medical treatments is still very young. But scientists have been working hard to come up with new ways to do it effectively. A new method discovered by engineers could improve the quality of tissue engineering by growing it on moving robotic skeletons.
ENGINEERING
Apartment Therapy

10 Stylish Decor Swaps to Take Your First Apartment to the Next Level

Apartment Therapy received compensation for this post, which was written and edited independently by our editorial team. Decorating your first place can feel super liberating after going along with your parents’ design aesthetics or living within the limited confines of a dorm room. Gone are the days when you have to settle for dorm room duds, like a rickety desk or a boring (and let’s be honest, only mildly functional) shoe rack. Instead, you’re free to dress your place to the nines with decor and accessories that finally feel like you, creating an apartment that truly embodies the meaning of home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ZDNet

You could win up to $1 million by completing this puzzle

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Puzzles are often a gentle, cerebral endeavor that you can work through alone or in a group. But MSCHF has imagined a new puzzle that gives you that same challenge with a new layer: The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle offers the chance to win up to $1 million when you finish and scan your puzzle. During this Memorial Day Sale, you can get one ($30), two ($56), three ($80), or four ($100) 2 Million Dollar Puzzles.
HOBBIES
yankodesign.com

This mini-caravan is designed for a convenient 3 people camping trip

Where I live, the word “camping” is mostly associated with Girls Scouts and Boy Scouts in school and is not necessarily a common experience to all. But in some parts of the world, the word either brings pure joy or imminent dread, depending on how you feel about sleeping outdoors under the stars and with the insects. Over the years, there have been some improvements and innovations brought to this popular (or not popular) past time, although some may say “glamping” isn’t really camping.
CARS
yankodesign.com

A beefy low-slung motorbike crafted for purists craving ‘Need for Speed’

James Qiu surprised us and the gearheads across the globe with his Akira Bike Concept, and yet another of his concept creations is all set to send the ripples to a great distance. Meet the R9T UE5 concept deserving of a real-life avatar, a chunk of screen time in a sci-fi movie, or a cameo in a gripping action series.
CARS
yankodesign.com

Innovative + inventive sneaker designs that are the future of footwear

Shoes started off as functional designs meant to protect our feet, however with time they’ve now turned into style statements, a representation of our personality and our personal fashion sense. After all, don’t they say that you can tell a lot about a man by the state of his shoes? Personally, I love a good pair of sturdy and stylish sneakers, ones that can get me through the day without giving me any shoe bites, and also match my outfits! However, I do know that this isn’t the case with everybody. People have high demands and expectations when it comes to their footwear, hence designers are unleashing all of their creative juices, leaving no stones unturned in making unique, innovative, and ergonomic shoes! From Nike-inspired minimal trendy shoes to watercolor sneakers – these footwear designs are as futuristic, inventive, and fashionable as they can get!
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy