Thursday morning labyrinth walk June 9

For an opinion or observation this week, all I think of each one I consider mentioning is, what is the point of saying it here. The Uvalde, Texas school slayings as, according to New York Post, the killer played sad music and help entered the room an hour-plus later, did not happen here; as we learn time and again, school shootings can happen anywhere, though, and even if it never happens again anywhere – oh, please let that be true – this one, as the others, has upset and been on the minds of people across America, in vigils, Facebook posts and more.

WISCASSET, ME ・ 22 HOURS AGO