Thursday morning labyrinth walk June 9

It is wonderful to know many people enjoy walking the Labyrinth in the Field at the Edgecomb Community Church. It is a lovely spot to unwind from the world to meditate, pray or simply walk in the quietness of nature....
We enjoyed a lot of sunshine, laughter, and activities last month at our beautiful home on the River. We are excited to host a series of fun activities this Summer to Celebrate our 95th Birthday! On July 14, The Boneheads will perform an outdoor evening concert with dancing on our lawn overlooking the Damariscotta River. Delicious offerings from The Salty Boyz and Blazing Tomato food trucks, oysters, ice cream and drinks will be available for purchase. On Saturday evening, August 20, we will host our big 95th Birthday Bash with a Roaring 20’s Lawn Party. Dance to The Boneheads, enjoy a Champagne Toast, delicious Nosh foods, cash bar, games, a fun photo booth, and Silent Auction. We encourage 1920’s Dress to add to the flavor of the evening, and to honor the year 1927, we were founded. Friday evening, September 23, we host The Don Campbell Band for an outdoor concert by the river with dancing on our lawn. Once again, The Salty Boyz and Blazing Tomato food trucks, oysters, ice cream and cash bar will be offered.
Rotary Club of Boothbay Harbor has donated $1,310 to offset costs for dry-cleaning and altering dresses and tuxedos for Grand March. Boothbay Region High School Principal Tricia Campbell said the formal wear is provided for the seniors every year by community members and alumni. The extra help from Rotary Club will help make sure everyone has something to wear for the occasion, she said.
Save Saturday, June 25, for a return to times of yore when St. Philip’s Church, 12 Hodge St., Wiscasset, mounts its 68th Festival of all things Strawberry. After a two-year hiatus thanks to the pandemic, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the church grounds will be where the notable shortcakes made up of homemade biscuits brimming with luscious, native, fresh-picked and crushed strawberries then piled high with fresh whipped cream or locally made ice cream will be served up. It’s once again the sign that summer has begun, for sure.
Hearty Roots knows the power of connection. For youth. For community. At Hearty Roots, programming is intentionally personalized so that kids in Lincoln County have the opportunity to “get off the grid” and build resilience and foster mindfulness by connecting with nature, their boundless hearts, and peers. The unique fusion of outdoor adventure programming and social-emotional experiences at Hearty Roots has gained the attention and recent grants from Onion Foundation and the Lincoln County Fund through Maine Community Foundation. “We’re honored,” says Jess Ruhlin, deputy director and Outing Club leader for Hearty Roots. “Our work focuses on helping kids build empathy and connection, and it’s inspiring to receive support from donors that uphold these same tenets of personal attention and community building.”
On June 7 at 7 p.m. at the Southport Town Hall, Chip Griffin will speak about “Maine Life in 1820.” His address highlights Maine’s Bicentennial focusing specifically on the Boothbay Harbor Region. His talk will focus particularly on the local region, 1787-1820, especially on the impact, both negative and positive, of the War of 1812 and its consequences. The war led to “The District of Maine” separating from Massachusetts in 1820.Segments of this most interesting talk will look broadly at the role of local privateers (private war ships) that quite fruitfully plundered British shipping in 1812 but – more intimately, for example – the talk with examine the role of local women as crucial midwives during the period.
For an opinion or observation this week, all I think of each one I consider mentioning is, what is the point of saying it here. The Uvalde, Texas school slayings as, according to New York Post, the killer played sad music and help entered the room an hour-plus later, did not happen here; as we learn time and again, school shootings can happen anywhere, though, and even if it never happens again anywhere – oh, please let that be true – this one, as the others, has upset and been on the minds of people across America, in vigils, Facebook posts and more.
Peter Smith Hall, 74, passed away at Maine Medical Center in Portland on May 26, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 7, 1947 in Boston, MA to Thomas Hall and Barbara (Emery) Hall. Peter grew up in Boothbay and graduated from Boothbay Region High School in the class of 1966. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Is it our fascination with the past, a desire to return to a time we perceive as happier, that drives us to antique shops? Whatever the reason, the popularity of antiquing cannot be denied. Maine alone has 120 listed on the Maine Antique Dealers Association website; and of those, 12 are in Wiscasset.
Dr. Stuart N. Damon will be joining the staff of the Boothbay Region Health Center as medical director on June 1. Dr. Damon is a doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and is a Board-Certified Family Physician. He is a graduate of University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and has a master’s in physical therapy from Springfield College. He graduated from UMass Amherst with a bachelor of science in astronomy. He is also an associate clinical professor of medicine in the Division of Primary Care at the University of New England.
The communities of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, Southport, Westport Island, and South Bristol have been well-served in the state legislature by Representative Holly Stover. During her two-terms in Augusta, Holly has demonstrated the characteristics people look for in their elected representatives. She listens to all stakeholders and makes decisions based on what’s best for the people she represents. Holly is patient, deliberative, and collaborative with members on both sides of the aisles.
Ocean Point Inn, the East Boothbay resort hotel in its 124th year of operation, was sold to East Boothbay Bluebird Holdings LLC, a Maine subsidiary of Lark Hotels headquartered in Amesbury, Massachusetts on March 4. The inn has 60 rooms and the property includes about 20 acres. Previous owner Tony...
I sometimes read Joe Gelarden’s pieces in this paper for humor and observation and read the last one where he “quoted” me on the subject of Southport Broadband. It changed my perspective on his writing since he never got those words from my mouth. I never “complained...
John N. "Jolly" Arsenault, age 92, died May 27, 2022 at his home in Boothbay Harbor. Friends are welcome to join the family for a memorial visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. with Masonic Services at 6:30 p.m. by Seaside Lodge #144 on Thursday, June 9 at Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay. A service to celebrate to Jolly's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 10 at the Charles E. Sherman American Legion, 25 Industrial Park Road in Boothbay followed by a reception.
To Boothbay/Boothbay Harbor residents, parents, students, business owners and taxpayers:. One year, 365 days or 52 weeks ... however you identify, the towns will be voting on a bond issue. This bond will ask if you would like to keep the high school and repair, replace and remodel. It will also ask the same for the elementary school. Same bond, same schools. That will be Question 1.
I am writing today to endorse the nomination of Representative Holly Stover to return to Augusta as the Democratic State Representative for House District 48 (Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, South Bristol, Southport, and Westport Island). Oftentimes, the press focuses on major legislation and the work of elected legislative leaders. What the public doesn’t always see are the truly effective members who work really hard to help their constituents and their districts. Her work on the Joint Standing Committee on Health and Human Services and the Government Oversight Committee would keep her busy enough—but she keeps working hard in any area people need help figuring out.
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
The voyage of the sailing vessel Elusive began in Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday, May 20. Captain Bob Scribner, a past commodore of the Boothbay Harbor Yacht Club, and three crew members were onboard Bob’s newly purchased Swan 44 sailboat. Our destination was some 1,200 miles away, at Luke’s Boatyard in East Boothbay. The 25-year-old-boat was outfitted with a new mainsail and jib, a new chart plotter, and a well-tuned diesel engine, among other items.
