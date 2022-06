The friendship between Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur was unlike any other. They made hits together, stood by each other's sides through scandals and controversies, and when before Shakur passed away, Snoop was able to sit alone with him in the hospital. During his recent appearance on Impaulsive, Snoop was asked, of the Rap losses that the West Coast has suffered, which have stood out to him. He named Nipsey Hussle, Nate Dogg, and Tupac Shakur because he believed that they had so much more to accomplish.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO