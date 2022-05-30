ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial Day Storms Possible In SE Minnesota

By Kim David
KROC News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - For a second straight day, portions of southeast Minnesota were visited by morning thunderstorms and...

CBS Minnesota

NWS: Forada Tornado Was EF-2, With Path Half-Mile Wide

Originally published May 31 FORADA, Minn. (WCCO) — Families across Minnesota are cleaning up from Memorial Day storms they won’t soon forget. At least four tornadoes ripped through parts of Minnesota on Memorial Day, according to the National Weather Service. The most devastating of the four — and EF-2 — struck the town of Forada, located a few miles south of Alexandria. The survey team has confirmed EF-2 damage with max winds of 120 mph in Forada, MN. The team also found evidence of a multiple vortexes and a path width of at least a half mile. #mnwx https://t.co/uexZ39EWns — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities)...
FORADA, MN
Tornado leaves trail of destruction in Minnesota

A tornado is believed to have damaged as many as 100 homes in a small Minnesota city. The city of Forada was included in a Tornado Warning on Monday. Forada is about 135 miles northwest of Minneapolis. Officials sent out warnings for people to take shelter. The mayor of the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Widespread storms fade after thrashing parts of Minnesota

Severe thunderstorms with large hail and damaging winds have been racing northeast across Minnesota on Memorial Day, with damage reported in western Minnesota to homes and other structures. Social media images from the Minnesota towns of Forada in Douglas county and Eagle Bend in Todd county show damage to roofs...
MINNESOTA STATE
Multiple tornadoes confirmed in western Minnesota

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — It was a wild night of weather across Minnesota and western Wisconsin, with likely tornado touchdowns, straight line winds and hail across much of the state. KARE 11 crews spread out across greater Minnesota and the metro, and below are the accounts of what they saw and heard.
MINNESOTA STATE
Next Weather: Here Comes A Cooler-Than-Average Start To June

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Not a huge fan of heat and humidity? Then you may like the weather coming our way in early June. It’s looking like we’ll have below-average temperatures for the next several weeks. Nothing too cool, but certainly not June-like. (credit: CBS) We’ll start to dry out Wednesday, which will be partly cloudy with a high of 70 degrees in the Twin Cities, which is a few degrees cooler than normal. Thursday and Friday will be somewhat closer to average, with highs in the mid-70s. There’s no precipitation in sight until late Friday through Saturday.
Falling tree kills Minnesota campers in northern Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports 39-year-old Sandy Michael Langseth II and 45-year-old April Sheldahl of White Bear Lake Township were camping along the Flambeau River’s north fork on Sunday.
Memorial Day Storms Leave Massive Damage, Thousands Without Power

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two rounds of severe storms struck Minnesota on Memorial Day, with the second round bringing hurricane-force winds and some possible tornadoes. The wind toppled power lines across the state, causing more than 70,000 reports of power outages across Minnesota. One unconfirmed tornado struck the small town of Forada, located about 10 miles south of Alexandria. Douglas County Emergency Manager Julie Anderson tells WCCO-TV that the storm damaged an estimated 100 structures, but luckily no one was killed, and there were no major injuries reported. The worst of the damage in Forada is along Forada Beach, hugging the shoreline of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fatal Crash on Wabasha Bridge Spanning the Mississippi

Nelson, Wisconsin (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed yesterday in a collision involving two motorcycles and a car on the bridge connecting Wabasha and Nelson Wisconsin. A news release issued by the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin identified the victim as 67-year-old Douglas Hildebrandt of Redwood Falls. The Sheriff's Office indicated he was driving a motorcycle that collided head-on with a car when the larger vehicle went over the centerline on the Highway 25 bridge. The deadly crash was reported around 3 PM.
NELSON, WI
Daylight reveals Iowa storm damage

AUDUBON, Iowa — Memorial Day storms brought damage to parts of Iowa. KCCI is getting several reports of damage to power lines and cattle barns. KCCI'S Nicole Tam reports from Audubon, where a farm was hit hard by some wind.
'Particularly Dangerous Situation' tornado watch issued in Minnesota for threat of strong tornadoes

Rapidly intensifying thunderstorms are expected this afternoon across southern Minnesota, all of them possibly producing intense damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. Some of the tornadoes could be long-track significant twisters. Because of the elevated threat, the National Weather Service has issued a rare "Particularly Dangerous Situation" tornado watch. Most...
Strong Storms in Deer River Cause Extensive Damage

People in portions of the Lakeland viewing area are cleaning up after strong storms moved through the Northland on Memorial Day. The devastation was severe in some areas, including in Deer River. In the city, strong wings caused extensive damage in a residential area in town. Homes and garages were...
DEER RIVER, MN
With Severe Weather Expected Memorial Day, It Pays To Have A Storm Plan In Place

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Genesis Gaona, from Minneapolis, is making the most of her Memorial Day weekend spending time outside. She was planning to hike in Taylors Falls Monday. But she’s keeping a close eye on the severe weather threat for late afternoon and evening. “I might just come [to Bde Maka Ska] instead because it’s closer to home,” Gaona said. WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says Monday has a moderate risk for severe weather. Download The WCCO Weather App “It’s not gonna be a rainout all day by any means, but when it comes to severe weather, they do popup very fast,” Meadows said. She says the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Severe weather threat exits across Minnesota for Memorial Day

(UNDATED) -- The National Weather Service says much of the state will see an increased risk for severe weather throughout Memorial Day. The highest chance for severe thunderstorms is in western Minnesota, with conditions and potential storms weakening the further east you are in the state. The National Weather Service also says western Minnesota could also see conditions that make tornado outbreaks possible starting in the early afternoon today (Monday).
MINNESOTA STATE
