Memorial Day Storms Possible In SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - For a second straight day, portions of southeast Minnesota were visited by morning thunderstorms and...krocnews.com
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - For a second straight day, portions of southeast Minnesota were visited by morning thunderstorms and...krocnews.com
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://krocnews.com
Comments / 0