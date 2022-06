St. Lucie County - Friday May 27, 2022: The countywide fertilizer ban for all residents and businesses in St. Lucie County goes into effect once again on June 1st and lasts through September 30th. The ban applies to all businesses and residences in unincorporated St. Lucie County, as well as the cities of Fort Pierce and Port St. Lucie.

SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO