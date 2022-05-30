Forecast: Trade winds to slowly strengthen, another big south swell on the way

The promise is indeed true: Passengers aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Pride of America—the only ship offering seven-night cruises year-round in Hawaii—can enjoy nearly 100 hours in port on four different islands. The ship resumed sailing on April 9, 2022, after a two-year COVID-19-imposed hiatus, with guests embarking in Honolulu every Saturday to spend two days each on Maui, Kauai, and Hawaii (aka The Big Island), overnighting in port on the first two and getting 10 hours each in Hilo and Kona on the third. The schedule allows for plenty of time to explore, whether you’re a first-timer or a returnee looking to revisit favorite places.

HAWAII STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO