Forecast: Trade winds to slowly strengthen, another big south swell on the way
By Guy Hagi
3 days ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds to gradually strengthen today. The trades are expected to become locally breezy from Tuesday through mid-week. The atmosphere will also become stable and dry this...
Today marks the first day of hurricane season, and it is a quiet start. Warm days into the first week of June plus trade winds continue. Upslope of Kona there has been some showers and then the rest of us fairly limited. Trades rebuilding for Memorial Day. Updated: May. 29,...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hurricane season in the Central Pacific begins Wednesday, and officials continue to stress the importance of preparedness. Forecasters are predicting a “below average” season for cyclone activity — between two and four cyclones — but they remind the public that it only takes one storm to do significant damage.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new south swell is rising Tuesday with surf heights exceeding high surf advisory levels and possibly reaching high surf warning levels late Tuesday afternoon. The current small northwest swell will slowly decline through the day with mainly background energy by Wednesday. A small, medium-period north swell...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now Weather - Jen Robbins. Updated: May. 31, 2022 at 6:54 PM HST. |. Warm days...
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The end of May is a time for graduation ceremonies, the beginning of summer travel, and it's also the start of lychee season in Hawaii. One of the stores known for selling lychee on Oahu is Sun Chong Company on Hotel Street in Chinatown. "We've been family...
The budget also includes $1.3 million to start dismantling the Haiku Stairs. Pahoa High student’s artwork chosen to be featured on Mauna Kea coin. A Pahoa High schooler’s design will be featured on new coin commemorating Mauna Kea. It took HPD nearly a year to get a new...
The promise is indeed true: Passengers aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Pride of America—the only ship offering seven-night cruises year-round in Hawaii—can enjoy nearly 100 hours in port on four different islands. The ship resumed sailing on April 9, 2022, after a two-year COVID-19-imposed hiatus, with guests embarking in Honolulu every Saturday to spend two days each on Maui, Kauai, and Hawaii (aka The Big Island), overnighting in port on the first two and getting 10 hours each in Hilo and Kona on the third. The schedule allows for plenty of time to explore, whether you’re a first-timer or a returnee looking to revisit favorite places.
The Grass Root Institute of Hawaii is warning that the state's four operating counties are spending beyond their means. Traders are buying stock in expectation of higher gun sales because that's usually what happens. Business Report: Monthly hotel occupancy. Updated: May. 25, 2022 at 7:52 AM HST. |. By HNN...
On Maui, residents are seeing their rents soar. Pahoa High student’s artwork chosen to be featured on Mauna Kea coin. A Pahoa High schooler’s design will be featured on new coin commemorating Mauna Kea. It took HPD nearly a year to get a new chief. Now, it could...
1,644 flights were canceled in the U.S. Monday. The Grass Root Institute of Hawaii is warning that the state's four operating counties are spending beyond their means. Traders are buying stock in expectation of higher gun sales because that's usually what happens. Business Report: Monthly hotel occupancy. Updated: May. 25,...
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 and 8,124 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,457. The statewide test positivity rate is 18.4%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s economy is expected to grow by 3.2% this year despite global conflicts and disruptions. According to a new report released Tuesday by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, Hawaii’s economic growth prediction was the same figure from the previous forecast in March.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 8,124 new coronavirus cases and 6 new deaths in the last week. The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts. There are 5,912 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 966 on the Big Island, 503 on Kauai, seven on […]
(KITV4) -- In Case You Missed It: Here are four stories from around Hawaii that you need to know from Tuesday, May 31, 2022, along with your Aloha Wednesday Forecast. Former UH Women's Volleyball player arrested for DUI. Former UH Women's Volleyball player Kirsten Carlson Sibley was arrested Monday morning...
The Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea will launch a collaboration with Maui-based Project Reef, in a concerted effort to encourage “breaking up” with chemical sunscreen. The initiative launches on June 8, 2022, in conjunction with World Oceans Day. The effort aims to protect and preserve the coastal waters, coral reefs and other marine species that surround Hawaiʻi.
A rough start to the summer travel season with thousands of global flights canceled since Friday including hundreds on Memorial Day. Gov. Ige faces decision on bill to limit emergency authority of future governors. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Lawmakers this session approved a bill that would allow them to...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - ELVIS, one of the most anticipated films of the summer will be released in theaters on Friday, June 24. Many don’t realize that Elvis Presley made a huge impact on Hawaii. Tom Moffatt, the legendary local concert promoter who died in 2016, was interviewed in 2011...
