Honolulu, HI

Forecast: Trade winds to slowly strengthen, another big south swell on the way

By Guy Hagi
hawaiinewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds to gradually strengthen today. The trades are expected to become locally breezy from Tuesday through mid-week. The atmosphere will also become stable and dry this...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Today marks the first day of hurricane season, and it is a quiet start. Warm days into the first week of June plus trade winds continue. Upslope of Kona there has been some showers and then the rest of us fairly limited. Trades rebuilding for Memorial Day. Updated: May. 29,...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Big south swell triggers high surf alerts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new south swell is rising Tuesday with surf heights exceeding high surf advisory levels and possibly reaching high surf warning levels late Tuesday afternoon. The current small northwest swell will slowly decline through the day with mainly background energy by Wednesday. A small, medium-period north swell...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now Weather - Jen Robbins. Updated: May. 31, 2022 at 6:54 PM HST. |. Warm days...
HAWAII STATE
City
Honolulu, HI
KITV.com

Lychee prices soar in Hawaii due to poor crop, limited supply

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The end of May is a time for graduation ceremonies, the beginning of summer travel, and it's also the start of lychee season in Hawaii. One of the stores known for selling lychee on Oahu is Sun Chong Company on Hotel Street in Chinatown. "We've been family...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rental prices are soaring in Hawaii as economy rebounds

The budget also includes $1.3 million to start dismantling the Haiku Stairs. Pahoa High student’s artwork chosen to be featured on Mauna Kea coin. A Pahoa High schooler’s design will be featured on new coin commemorating Mauna Kea. It took HPD nearly a year to get a new...
HAWAII STATE
islands.com

How to Best Enjoy Hawaii on a 7-Night Pride of America Cruise

The promise is indeed true: Passengers aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Pride of America—the only ship offering seven-night cruises year-round in Hawaii—can enjoy nearly 100 hours in port on four different islands. The ship resumed sailing on April 9, 2022, after a two-year COVID-19-imposed hiatus, with guests embarking in Honolulu every Saturday to spend two days each on Maui, Kauai, and Hawaii (aka The Big Island), overnighting in port on the first two and getting 10 hours each in Hilo and Kona on the third. The schedule allows for plenty of time to explore, whether you’re a first-timer or a returnee looking to revisit favorite places.
HAWAII STATE
#Trade Winds#Hawaii News Now#High Surf Advisory#Northwest Swell Energy
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Flight cancellations

The Grass Root Institute of Hawaii is warning that the state's four operating counties are spending beyond their means. Traders are buying stock in expectation of higher gun sales because that's usually what happens. Business Report: Monthly hotel occupancy. Updated: May. 25, 2022 at 7:52 AM HST. |. By HNN...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Shanghai is finally 'reopening' after COVID lockdown

On Maui, residents are seeing their rents soar. Pahoa High student’s artwork chosen to be featured on Mauna Kea coin. A Pahoa High schooler’s design will be featured on new coin commemorating Mauna Kea. It took HPD nearly a year to get a new chief. Now, it could...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Vacation rentals

1,644 flights were canceled in the U.S. Monday. The Grass Root Institute of Hawaii is warning that the state's four operating counties are spending beyond their means. Traders are buying stock in expectation of higher gun sales because that's usually what happens. Business Report: Monthly hotel occupancy. Updated: May. 25,...
HAWAII STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii’s economy expected to grow by 3.2% despite global conflicts, disruptions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s economy is expected to grow by 3.2% this year despite global conflicts and disruptions. According to a new report released Tuesday by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, Hawaii’s economic growth prediction was the same figure from the previous forecast in March.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 8,124 COVID cases, 6 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 8,124 new coronavirus cases and 6 new deaths in the last week. The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts. There are 5,912 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 966 on the Big Island, 503 on Kauai, seven on […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
mauinow.com

Four Seasons Resort Maui vows to “break up with chemical sunscreen”

The Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea will launch a collaboration with Maui-based Project Reef, in a concerted effort to encourage “breaking up” with chemical sunscreen. The initiative launches on June 8, 2022, in conjunction with World Oceans Day. The effort aims to protect and preserve the coastal waters, coral reefs and other marine species that surround Hawaiʻi.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (May 31, 2022)

A rough start to the summer travel season with thousands of global flights canceled since Friday including hundreds on Memorial Day. Gov. Ige faces decision on bill to limit emergency authority of future governors. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Lawmakers this session approved a bill that would allow them to...
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

A look back at Elvis Presley’s lasting legacy in the Aloha State

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - ELVIS, one of the most anticipated films of the summer will be released in theaters on Friday, June 24. Many don’t realize that Elvis Presley made a huge impact on Hawaii. Tom Moffatt, the legendary local concert promoter who died in 2016, was interviewed in 2011...
HONOLULU, HI

