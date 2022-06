P-Tech stands for Pathways in Technology Early College High School. On Tuesday May 24 at 10 a.m. at the Recital Hall in Academic II Building, Onondaga Community College campus. 63 Syracuse City School District (SCSD) students participated in a signing ceremony as they commit to pursue college degrees in the P-TECH program. Each of the students will be in the 11th or 12th grade in the fall of this year. The student’s high schools and programs of study are as follows:21 students will commit to the P-TECH program.

