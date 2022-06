PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix is calling on customers to reduce their water as the city activated its drought management plan on Wednesday. The City of Phoenix declared a stage 1 water alert during the afternoon City Council meeting. The alert means officials are urging people to cut back on their water use that’ll have a minimal impact on their daily lives. The city points to watering landscape correctly as one of the easiest and most effective ways to conserve water. Since the water reductions are voluntary, the city will focus on customer outreach and education on the drought conditions rather than enforcement.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO