Croydon hit-and-run: Cyclist dies in crash

A former Qatari princess has been found dead after a suspected drug overdose at her home in the Spanish resort of Marbella, according to reports on Tuesday.Kasia Gallanio, 45, was denied custody of her three daughters and was living in Spain while battling problems with alcoholism and depression, the French newspaper Le Parisien reported.Her lifeless body was discovered inside the property by police on Sunday.Gallanio, who was born in Los Angeles and of Polish origin, married Abdelaziz bin Khalifa al-Thani, 73, the uncle of the Emir of Qatar, in 2004 and the couple went on to have three daughters together.However,...
