Traffic Accidents

Croydon hit-and-run: Cyclist dies in crash

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cyclist has been killed in a hit-and-run crash in south London. Emergency services were called to reports of a car...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Drivers who killed cyclist while racing at 70mph jailed

Two drivers who killed a cyclist while racing at 70mph were guilty of “senseless, unnecessary and appalling dangerous driving”, a judge who jailed them both said.Graham Pattison, a married 49-year-old father of two, was sent 40 metres through the air when he was knocked off his bike on the dual carriageway A689 near Sedgefield, County Durham, in July 2020.Judge Jonathan Carroll said Mr Pattison had done nothing wrong when he was hit by 24-year-old Paige Robinson’s Ford Fiesta.She had been distracted by an ongoing road rage incident with David Ferry, 47, and was trying to undertake his Audi TT when...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Birmingham man jailed after grandfather dies in hit-and-run

A driver has been jailed after losing control of his car, spinning it 180 degrees and backwards on to a pavement, fatally hitting a grandfather. Haroon Basharat drove off after his BMW struck William Burns, 63, on Station Road, Stechford, Birmingham, in April last year, police said. Basharat had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bedworth man killed in crash had just passed driving test

A 19-year-old man who recently passed his driving test has died following a car crash. Callum Abell's Vauxhall Corsa struck a tree on Astley Lane in Bedworth, Warwickshire, at about 09:00 BST on 26 May, police said. His family said he was "just starting out in life" and remembered him...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Tributes paid to 'loyal' Trowbridge man who died in crash

Tributes have been paid to a "loyal" and "generous" man who died in a crash in Somerset. Tom Snook, 25, from Trowbridge, was involved in the collision with a Toyota Hilux, while driving a white Volkswagen Polo just before 22:00 BST on 26 May. Emergency services attended the scene in...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Evesham

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in a Worcestershire street. Emergency crews, including the Midlands Air Ambulance, found the man in St Richards Road, Evesham, at about 11:42 BST. His motorbike had hit street furniture causing him serious injuries, a spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said. Paramedics administered...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Passengers scream as world’s longest cruise ship crashes into Jamaican pier

Passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s The Harmony of the Seas could be heard screaming as the 1,188-foot ship crashed into a pier in Jamaica.The incident happened on Thursday when the cruise liner docked at Falmouth, a busy port on the country’s northern shore, at about 7am.Several bits of port infrastructure were damaged in the collision, including a pier structure which was crushed by the 227,000 tonne vessel. An investigation is underway. Passengers could be heard screaming as the ship drifted towards the port and crashed into a pier, where it was trying to dock.“Oh my God”, one woman could be heard...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL
Shine My Crown

10-year-old Girl Fatally Shoots Woman Fighting Her Mom After She Was Thrown Bag Containing Firearm

A 10-year-old girl shot and killed a woman who was fighting with her mother after she was allegedly thrown her mother's bag, which contained a firearm. Lashun Denise Rodgers, 41, and Lakrisha Isaac, 31, got into a physical fight at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments. During the fight, Isaac handed a bag containing a gun to her daughter. Her daughter then removed the gun from the bag and fired two shots at Rodgers.
ORLANDO, FL
BBC

Police say inquiries are 'ongoing' after assault on Yasmin Evans

Former BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Yasmin Evans was reportedly punched and kicked by a group of men, during an incident on the weekend. Police have confirmed officers were called to reports of an assault in Bishopsgate in London on Saturday night. She wrote on Instagram she was attacked after one...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

7 wounded in Vegas biker gangs freeway shooting, police say

Rival motorcycle gangs were involved in a metro Las Vegas freeway shooting over the weekend that injured seven people and authorities arrested three suspects, police said Monday. Sunday’s shooting on the freeway involved people associated with the Hells Angels and the Vagos gangs, police in the Las Vegas suburb of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BBC

WW2 Luger among 74 firearms handed into police in Leicestershire

A World War Two Luger was among dozens of illegal guns anonymously handed in to police in Leicestershire during a two-week firearms amnesty. Rifles, handguns, air pistols, revolvers and imitation firearms were left at police stations across the county. The surrender saw a total of 74 firearms or their component...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Former Qatari princess found dead after suspected drug overdose

A former Qatari princess has been found dead after a suspected drug overdose at her home in the Spanish resort of Marbella, according to reports on Tuesday.Kasia Gallanio, 45, was denied custody of her three daughters and was living in Spain while battling problems with alcoholism and depression, the French newspaper Le Parisien reported.Her lifeless body was discovered inside the property by police on Sunday.Gallanio, who was born in Los Angeles and of Polish origin, married Abdelaziz bin Khalifa al-Thani, 73, the uncle of the Emir of Qatar, in 2004 and the couple went on to have three daughters together.However,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

