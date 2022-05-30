ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Memorial Day: A Veteran’s Perspective

By Local News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following was written by Seehafer News Reporter Ryan Brahm. I am not a fan of Memorial Day. Not because I don’t want to honor those who died in service of our country, but rather because it seems that a majority of people forgot what the meaning of...

seehafernews.com

The Gardens at Felician Village to Host Flag Day Event This Month

The Gardens at Felician Village in partnership with the VFW Otto Oas Post 659, will host a Flag Day event later this month. Everyone is invited to join them at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14th at their location in the 1700 block of South 18th Street as they hold a flag-raising ceremony with music being led by Gardens resident Barb Cook.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Leo “Spitz” Heier

Leo “Spitz” Heier, age 96, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center. Spitz was born at home in Kellnersville to the late Andrew and Frances (Cherney) Heier. After attending Lincoln High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy. Spitz served his country overseas in the South Pacific during World War II on a destroyer, USS Stack. On May 21, 1947, he married Dorothy Hardina at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on April 29, 1988. Spitz had worked at Manitowoc Engineering for many years until his retirement. He was an avid drummer who played for The Romy Gosz Band. And for over 50 years, Spitz played for his brother’s band, The Gene Heier Orchestra, where they performed throughout the United States and Europe. Playing the drums was Spitz’s greatest joy, and sat in as recently within this past year for The Mark Jirikovic Polka Band and for his son’s band, The Kolache Bros. Band. He was a sociable entertainer that always had good jokes to share – much of which took place at his favorite restaurants, The Dugout, Green Street and Four Seasons.
MANITOWOC, WI
wuwm.com

A Wisconsin veteran explains a funeral honors program and the increasing loss of Vietnam vets

Several ceremonies in southeastern Wisconsin this Memorial Day will honor members of the military. Increasingly, those are men and women from the Vietnam War era. For those veterans who pass away now, the state-administered Military Funeral Honors Program (MFHP) helps provide a final tribute that can include the presentation of a flag, the playing of taps and even a 21-gun salute. The state relies on veterans groups to perform the ceremonies.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Kiel Residents Unite, Hold Their Own Memorial Day Parade

To say the situation in Kiel has been stressful would be an understatement. The city of 3,800 residents jumped into the national spotlight after it was revealed that the School District was charging three middle school students with sexual assault under Title IX, and many people became upset with the district.
KIEL, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Army Reserve Soldiers heading to Middle East say goodbye to family and friends in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - As we get ready to remember those who gave their lives for this country on Memorial Day, army reserve soldiers are getting ready to deploy overseas. “Joining the army was one of the things I’ve had the most honor of doing, one of my most proud things I’m doing,” ammunition specialist with the Army Reserve 395th Ordnance Company, Brian Garcia, shared. “I’m the first one in my family to do it. Now I have two siblings in the Airforce and I’m excited for them too, and this will be my first deployment.”
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Robert J. Pribyl

Robert J. Pribyl, age 70 of Manitowoc died Friday May 20, 2022, at his residence. He was born December 14, 1951, in Two Rivers, son of the late Joseph and Marion (Gorzlanzyk) Pribyl Sr. Robert went to school in the Mishicot school district and graduated from Mishicot High School with the class of 1970. On April the 28, 1973 Robert married the former Catherine C. Reznichek at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot. She preceded him in death November 4, 2021. He was employed at Manitowoc Cranes as a welder for 40 years until his retirement. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, former member of the Sacred Heart Choir, Gloria Dei Choir, and currently the Cecilia Men’s Choir for a combined 50 years.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Just Prune June’: What to know as ‘No Mow May’ ends

(WFRV) – Now that May is over, it is time to resume yard work as usual. ‘No Mow May’ was a conservation initiative in which a handful of northeast Wisconsin cities took part, including Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh, and De Pere. During the month of May foraging resources...
OSHKOSH, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Words of forgiveness following the death of Sr. Margaret’s murderer

June 1, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was August 25, 2016, when the story broke about the brutal murder of Sr. Margaret Held of Slinger, WI. Six years ago Sr. Margaret Held, 68, and Sister Paula Merrill were killed by Rodney Sanders; he was a neighbor living across the street from their home in Durant, MS.
HARTFORD, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Aquatic Center Eyes June 11th Opening

To use a nautical phrase, it appears to be “full speed ahead” for the season-opening of the Manitowoc Family Aquatic Center at Citizen Park. Curtis Hall, the City of Manitowoc Parks, and Recreation Manager tells Seehafer News, “We are planning on opening (Saturday), June 11th and be open for the season until August 26th this year. If we are able to extend days of operation and staff is available at the end of the year we are flexible to extend it if we can. It’s all based on staffing.”
MANITOWOC, WI
wtaq.com

The Girl in the Front Seat: a 40-Year-Long Mystery Solved

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Pecan Street Apartment complex is like many others in Green Bay. Other than the yellow siding, it’s unremarkable, slotted among so many other residential developments that it can be hard to tell them apart. However, something happened at this one. Something horrible.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Shelter in place lifted for select buildings in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Police Department has given an update on the situation near John St. and Coolidge St. Officers report the shelter in place order is lifted. They go on to explain the situation is resolved. Local 5 called the department and they were unable to...
NEENAH, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin Army Reserve unit prepares to deploy to the Middle East

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Memorial Day is a time to honor fallen soldiers, but some Army Reserve soldiers from Wisconsin are preparing to deploy overseas. Over the weekend the 395th Ordnance Company said their farewells in Appleton. "As it got closer, you know, the emotions started coming a little bit...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Michael J. Wanek

Michael J. Wanek, age 72, of Two Rivers passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at his residence. Services will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Dave Pleier with burial to take place at Knollwood Mausoleum, following services.
TWO RIVERS, WI

