Memorial Day: A Veteran’s Perspective

The following was written by Seehafer News Reporter Ryan Brahm. I am not a fan of Memorial Day. Not because I don’t want to honor those who died in service of our country, but rather because it seems that a majority of people forgot what the meaning of...
WEST BEND — West Bend’s Joe and Edna Zadra celebrated a major milestone on May 24, their 75th wedding anniversary. But it was a surprise twist from their family that made it a truly special occasion. This isn’t the first major life milestone the high school sweethearts are...
The Gardens at Felician Village in partnership with the VFW Otto Oas Post 659, will host a Flag Day event later this month. Everyone is invited to join them at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14th at their location in the 1700 block of South 18th Street as they hold a flag-raising ceremony with music being led by Gardens resident Barb Cook.
Leo “Spitz” Heier, age 96, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center. Spitz was born at home in Kellnersville to the late Andrew and Frances (Cherney) Heier. After attending Lincoln High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy. Spitz served his country overseas in the South Pacific during World War II on a destroyer, USS Stack. On May 21, 1947, he married Dorothy Hardina at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on April 29, 1988. Spitz had worked at Manitowoc Engineering for many years until his retirement. He was an avid drummer who played for The Romy Gosz Band. And for over 50 years, Spitz played for his brother’s band, The Gene Heier Orchestra, where they performed throughout the United States and Europe. Playing the drums was Spitz’s greatest joy, and sat in as recently within this past year for The Mark Jirikovic Polka Band and for his son’s band, The Kolache Bros. Band. He was a sociable entertainer that always had good jokes to share – much of which took place at his favorite restaurants, The Dugout, Green Street and Four Seasons.
Several ceremonies in southeastern Wisconsin this Memorial Day will honor members of the military. Increasingly, those are men and women from the Vietnam War era. For those veterans who pass away now, the state-administered Military Funeral Honors Program (MFHP) helps provide a final tribute that can include the presentation of a flag, the playing of taps and even a 21-gun salute. The state relies on veterans groups to perform the ceremonies.
To say the situation in Kiel has been stressful would be an understatement. The city of 3,800 residents jumped into the national spotlight after it was revealed that the School District was charging three middle school students with sexual assault under Title IX, and many people became upset with the district.
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - As we get ready to remember those who gave their lives for this country on Memorial Day, army reserve soldiers are getting ready to deploy overseas. “Joining the army was one of the things I’ve had the most honor of doing, one of my most proud things I’m doing,” ammunition specialist with the Army Reserve 395th Ordnance Company, Brian Garcia, shared. “I’m the first one in my family to do it. Now I have two siblings in the Airforce and I’m excited for them too, and this will be my first deployment.”
Robert J. Pribyl, age 70 of Manitowoc died Friday May 20, 2022, at his residence. He was born December 14, 1951, in Two Rivers, son of the late Joseph and Marion (Gorzlanzyk) Pribyl Sr. Robert went to school in the Mishicot school district and graduated from Mishicot High School with the class of 1970. On April the 28, 1973 Robert married the former Catherine C. Reznichek at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot. She preceded him in death November 4, 2021. He was employed at Manitowoc Cranes as a welder for 40 years until his retirement. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, former member of the Sacred Heart Choir, Gloria Dei Choir, and currently the Cecilia Men’s Choir for a combined 50 years.
(WFRV) – Now that May is over, it is time to resume yard work as usual. ‘No Mow May’ was a conservation initiative in which a handful of northeast Wisconsin cities took part, including Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh, and De Pere. During the month of May foraging resources...
PORTAGE, Wis. — To anyone who rides a motorcycle, there’s nothing like the feeling of the open air on the open road. A woman in Portage wanted to experience that feeling one last time, and on Tuesday she did, rumbling down the pavement with an entourage to make sure her ride was smooth.
June 1, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was August 25, 2016, when the story broke about the brutal murder of Sr. Margaret Held of Slinger, WI. Six years ago Sr. Margaret Held, 68, and Sister Paula Merrill were killed by Rodney Sanders; he was a neighbor living across the street from their home in Durant, MS.
OMRO, Wis. — As soon as the door opens, Rich Mitchell gives his work a rest. As he approaches, you’re kind of expecting one of those hit-and-run bro hugs. But it’s not. It’s an embrace. The kind that says he’s glad you’re here. The kind that says you are the most important person in the room.
To use a nautical phrase, it appears to be “full speed ahead” for the season-opening of the Manitowoc Family Aquatic Center at Citizen Park. Curtis Hall, the City of Manitowoc Parks, and Recreation Manager tells Seehafer News, “We are planning on opening (Saturday), June 11th and be open for the season until August 26th this year. If we are able to extend days of operation and staff is available at the end of the year we are flexible to extend it if we can. It’s all based on staffing.”
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Pecan Street Apartment complex is like many others in Green Bay. Other than the yellow siding, it’s unremarkable, slotted among so many other residential developments that it can be hard to tell them apart. However, something happened at this one. Something horrible.
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Police Department has given an update on the situation near John St. and Coolidge St. Officers report the shelter in place order is lifted. They go on to explain the situation is resolved. Local 5 called the department and they were unable to...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Memorial Day is a time to honor fallen soldiers, but some Army Reserve soldiers from Wisconsin are preparing to deploy overseas. Over the weekend the 395th Ordnance Company said their farewells in Appleton. "As it got closer, you know, the emotions started coming a little bit...
Michael J. Wanek, age 72, of Two Rivers passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at his residence. Services will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Dave Pleier with burial to take place at Knollwood Mausoleum, following services.
If you like to say hello to your neighbors, you might want to move here. If you like it when people walking down the street make eye contact, say hi, and keep moving, visit this town. If you don't like either, you're just like me, and you should probably stay...
