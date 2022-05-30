WOS 7on7 Advances

Morris Benjamin “M. B.” Slocum, Jr., 75, of Lake Charles, LA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in a local hospital. Mr. Slocum was born February 25, 1947 in Orange, TX, where he was a 1965 graduate of Stark High School and excelled playing football. He moved to Lake Charles, LA and graduated from McNeese State University. He had a long career in insurance, owning and operating Slocum and Associates, and continued as a consultant for many years. Mr. Slocum was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, where he enjoyed and was active with his Sunday School group. He also enjoyed cooking, spending time outdoors, hunting and fishing; and loved to host gatherings with his friends and family.
Comments / 0