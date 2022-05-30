WOS 7on7 Advances

On May 22, 2022 her work on earth was now done. Mary Edna Richard Russell closed her eyes in this world and opened her eyes to God’s Glory. Mary was born on July 9, 1943 in Orange, Texas to Eddie and Mary Lou Richard. She was married to Billy Russell for 60 years and they had four children. Mary was the epitome of a stay at home wife and mom. She was the type of mom that served as room mother to her kids’ classes and also served in the PTA. She was always helping out the teachers and staff in any way that she could. Mary always had a house full of neighborhood kids that she treated as her own, and she wouldn’t have wanted it any other way!

ORANGE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO