West Orange, TX

WOS 7on7 Advances

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Orange-Stark competed in their 1st 7on7 state qualifier since 2011 on Saturday. The...

Brandy Lynn Duhon

Brandy Lynn Duhon, 49, of Bridge City, passed away on May 23, 2022 at home. Memorial services will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., June 3, 2022, at 105 Parkside Dr, Bridge City, Texas in the Senior Citizen’s Hall. Born in Orange, Texas on March 20, 1973, she was...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Kelly Smith Simmons

Kelly Smith Simmons, formerly of Orange and Houston, Texas, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2022, at her home in Arvada, Colorado at the age of 60. Funeral services will be on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Orange First Church of the Nazarene at 3810 MLK Drive, Orange, TX 77632 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.
ORANGE, TX
Merrill Avner Stringer, Jr.

Merrill Avner Stringer, Jr., 84, of Orange, passed away on May 25, 2022, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Brother Lynn Ashcraft. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in Orange.
ORANGE, TX
OCAM Awards Scholarships

Orange County Aggie Moms awarded a total of $2,000 in scholarships for Orange County high school Class of 2022. This year’s recipients are Andrew “Andy” McDow, Jr. and Kinley Dupuis, each receiving $1,000. Andy McDow, Jr., a recent graduate of Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School, ranked third in...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Lowe Determined To Open Museum

Orange African American Museum is discussing fundraising ideas for the next step needed to open the doors – sheetrock. “Once we get the sheetrock in, we have someone ready to install the dropped ceilings,” Founder and President Henry Lowe said. Right now, the organization is in need of...
ORANGE, TX
Morris Benjamin “M. B.” Slocum, Jr.

Morris Benjamin “M. B.” Slocum, Jr., 75, of Lake Charles, LA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in a local hospital. Mr. Slocum was born February 25, 1947 in Orange, TX, where he was a 1965 graduate of Stark High School and excelled playing football. He moved to Lake Charles, LA and graduated from McNeese State University. He had a long career in insurance, owning and operating Slocum and Associates, and continued as a consultant for many years. Mr. Slocum was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, where he enjoyed and was active with his Sunday School group. He also enjoyed cooking, spending time outdoors, hunting and fishing; and loved to host gatherings with his friends and family.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Top Deck Flooring Ready To Serve

Top Deck Flooring Company celebrated its grand opening with an official ribbon cutting by the Chamber on Tuesday. Facing Interstate 10 from the southside, Top Deck is located at 1000 S. Ashland Dr. in between Orange and Vidor. The hours are Mon-Fri 8-5 and Sat. 10-2. “You don’t have to...
ORANGE, TX
Mary Edna Richard Russell

On May 22, 2022 her work on earth was now done. Mary Edna Richard Russell closed her eyes in this world and opened her eyes to God’s Glory. Mary was born on July 9, 1943 in Orange, Texas to Eddie and Mary Lou Richard. She was married to Billy Russell for 60 years and they had four children. Mary was the epitome of a stay at home wife and mom. She was the type of mom that served as room mother to her kids’ classes and also served in the PTA. She was always helping out the teachers and staff in any way that she could. Mary always had a house full of neighborhood kids that she treated as her own, and she wouldn’t have wanted it any other way!
ORANGE, TX
Search Warrant Leads To Arrest

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the Orange Police Department Narcotics Division, and the City of West Orange Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant at 710 N. 2nd Street in Oranges. A search inside of the residence yielded a large amount of illegal narcotics to include methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana.
WEST ORANGE, TX
Ellis Facing Prison Time

On Thursday, May 26, 2022, officers with the Vidor Police Department served a felony warrant for Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person. Rory Clifford Ellis (W/M 10/23/61), a convicted felon, was previously found in possession of a firearm on January 19, 2022 by VPD after a call for service.
VIDOR, TX
Man Dies After Disturbance Call

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Orange Police Department was dispatched to the 2200 block of Highway 62 South in reference to a disturbance between a male and female. Once officers arrived on scene, a white male was located and advised he was having trouble breathing. While officers were waiting on Acadian Ambulance to arrive, the man stopped breathing and officers began CPR. The white male was later transported to Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas in Beaumont, where he was later pronounced deceased. The 52-year-old white male was identified as Mark Allen Petrie from Orange. Justice of the Peace Jones did order an autopsy.
ORANGE, TX

