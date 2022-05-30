First-generation immigrant shares mental health struggles with viral TikTok video

In today’s “truly, everything is awful” newsbreak, it turns out that a TikTok trend popularizing the use of a diabetes drug to miraculously lose weight has led to a shortage of the pills for those who need it. Officially, the drug Ozempic is intended for the obese and those who have Type 2 diabetes. But it’s become increasingly popular because of its ability to help curb hunger pangs, and therefore help anybody lose weight. Australian media is reporting that hashtags like #ozempicjourney that chronicle users’ body transformations have led to a spike in off-label prescriptions, leading the Australian Medical Association and eight other organizations to jointly raise the alarm about a dangerous shortage. In the U.S., the drug can cost upward of $1,300 per month, and to keep hunger at bay it requires indefinite use. As one doctor told the New York Post, the appeal is obvious: “Certain patients in L.A. want to look good and feel good, and this is a way to maximize the gains when you start a weight-loss program.”

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 2 DAYS AGO