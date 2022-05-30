ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Predicting Every NFL Team's 2022 Surprise Rookie Gem

By Ian Wharton
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

One of the best storylines each NFL season is watching which rookies emerge as surprise contributors. Within months, we'll know who fell further in the draft than what they should have. It's no surprise that some fall through the cracks, as setting expectations for rookies can be difficult. The...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the 7 best RBs in the NFL for 2022

In 2021, the Pittsburgh Steelers spent a first-round pick on running back Najee Harris. Harris put together a solid rookie campaign and is working hard this offseason to improve even more. The Steelers have also put significant resources into improving the offensive line, which should make Harris even better. How...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Jaguars Sends Young Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have many new faces at the wide receiver position. Davante Adams (Raiders), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs), and Equanimous St. Brown (Bears) are all gone. Amari Rodgers, Allen Lazard, and Randall Cobb are back, and Green Bay boasts three new rookie wide receivers from the NFL Draft. While the Packers have much to be hopeful for, none of their current wide receivers had more than 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins, a free agent addition, has a long injury history and hasn’t even shown up for OTA’s, leading Coach LaFleur to send a passive aggressive message to him via the media. If the Packers want to add a little bit of proven talent to their wide receiver room, a trade for Laviska Shenault with the Jacksonville Jaguars could be the answer.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Bleacher Report

Capital One's 'The Match 6': Odds, Prop Bets and Purse Info for Golf Event

The NFL season is still more than three months away, so football players have some free time before reporting to training camp later this summer. Some may be opting to spend that down time on the golf course, and four quarterbacks in particular will soon be putting their skills to the test.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The best NFL quarterbacks for every type of throw

As the NFL continues to embrace advanced metrics, there are stories to tell from those numbers, especially when you match them with tape. One of the things these drill-down stats give you is an interesting set of names when it comes to the best quarterbacks for different types of throws, in different schemes, against different defensive ideas and with certain pre-snap and post-snap advantages and disadvantages.
NFL
Yardbarker

PFF Lists Chiefs & Chargers Ahead of Broncos in NFL Power Rankings

Even though the Denver Broncos are still in the midst of their offseason training program, a malaise of sorts has hit the fan base. "We've got Russ, so wake me up when September hits," goes the thinking. While we here at Mile High Huddle will resist that line of thought,...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Jets#Panthers#American Football#Every Nfl Team#The Arizona Cardinals
fantasypros.com

NFL Head Coach & Staff Consensus Rankings (2022)

Our analysts ranked all 32 Head Coaches and their coaching staffs, and we used those choices to create consensus HC and staff rankings. Below are our comprehensive rankings, complete with a breakdown of every NFL team. NFL Head Coach and Staff Rankings. RANK TEAM / Coaching Staff Freedman Erickson DBro...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Bucs' Tom Brady Has Earned $9.5M in Marketing, Licensing Deals in 12-Month Period

Tom Brady's not only the winningest player in NFL history, he's also shattering likeness records. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback earned $9.5 million in licensing deals signed through the NFLPA over a 12-month span spanning March 2021 through February 2022, per Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic. That figure does not...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

2022 NFL Offseason Additions Who Already Seem to Be at Home with Their New Teams

When the NFL opens its doors to free agency, it's one of the most exciting times in the offseason. The money flows, and every team that lands a big-name addition tends to feel like a winner. However, not every free-agent signing or trade deal ends up being successful. Standout players...
NFL
Bleacher Report

John Madden Announced for Cover of Madden NFL 23 on Anniversary of 1st Video Game

EA Sports is going back to its roots. The video game company announced John Madden will be on the cover of the latest edition of his namesake game, Madden NFL 23. The news fittingly comes on June 1, which is being recognized as Madden Day in honor of the game's first release on June 1, 1988.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy