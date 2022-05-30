MEMORIAL DAY OBSERVANCES MOVED

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Memorial Day in local communities provides an opportunity to remember those who have gone before us, and appreciate those who have fallen serving their country. Throughout Memorial Day, services could be seen and heard at nearly every cemetery and memorial in the area. These services gave...
Hinz-Henry lives in Albert Lea with her husband, Jordan, and their two children, Hunter, 10, and Caliber, 6. As of Oct. 11, Brittany Hinz-Henry is the new director of nursing at the New Richland Care Center, taking over from Kyle Parr. Hinz-Henry graduated from NRHEG in 2006. She studied her...
58 year old, Kevin Reinarts, of Sleepy Eye, passed away on Tuesday, May 24th, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester. Graveside Service will be at 1 pm on Saturday, June 4th, at Home Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Memorial visitation will be from 5-8 pm on Friday, June 3rd at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home-SOUTH CHAPEL in New Ulm.
(Willmar MN-) A windstorm Sunday morning followed by 60-plus mile-an-hour winds during a thunderstorm Monday morning peeled the metal roof off of Furniture Plus on South 1st in Willmar. Owner Connie Burns says she got the bad news on her way to church Sunday... Your browser does not support the...
The filing period has closed for the municipal elections in New Ulm. Three new names filed for the New Ulm Mayor’s seat. Kathleen Backer, Mark Rutz and Ronald Wendinger have joined Lonnie Luepke and Jeff Kiecker on the ballot. Larry Mack and Michelle Markgraf filed to serve on the fourth-ward city council seat and Eric Warmka was the only person to file for the second-ward seat. The filing period for Brown County offices also closed Tuesday. The Minnesota Secretary of State website says that none of the county elections will be contested.
Although Minnesota is known for its large cities such as Minneapolis and Saint Paul, it also has many charming small towns that are worth visiting. In general, small towns have a more relaxed pace, so they're a viable alternative to big cities. From cozy cafes serving homemade pies to quaint boutiques offering handmade jewelry, Minnesota has it all. So if you're looking for a unique travel destination, be sure to add one of Minnesota's small towns to your list.
Allen “Al” Larson, age 65, of Gaylord, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Funeral Service will be Friday, June 3, 2022, 10:00 A.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Gaylord with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 4:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church and will continue one hour prior to the service on Friday.
HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County.
The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage.
The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms.
“It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.”
They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up,...
Lee Zion is heading to Ukraine to fight against Russian invaders. But before he goes, he's got one task to complete: giving away the weekly newspaper he owns in Lafayette, Minn., a town of about 500 residents in Nicollet County near New Ulm. That's right. Zion is offering to make...
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota veterans and their families will soon be eligible for a bonus of up to $2,000. The Minnesota legislature and Governor Tim Walz recently approved the creation of a $25 million fund for veteran bonuses. Minnesota veterans who served between 9/11 and August of 2021...
This brewery was founded one year before Minnesota was even declared a state and it's the home of the state's oldest beer. James Buchanan was sworn in as President of the United States. Mark Twain began his childhood apprenticeship to become a River Pilot. Joseph Gayetty invented Toilet Paper. 18-year-old...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Genesis Gaona, from Minneapolis, is making the most of her Memorial Day weekend spending time outside. She was planning to hike in Taylors Falls Monday.
But she’s keeping a close eye on the severe weather threat for late afternoon and evening.
“I might just come [to Bde Maka Ska] instead because it’s closer to home,” Gaona said.
WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says Monday has a moderate risk for severe weather.
“It’s not gonna be a rainout all day by any means, but when it comes to severe weather, they do popup very fast,” Meadows said.
She says the...
MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday morning, nurses from 11 hospitals in the Twin Cities are hitting the picket line, fighting for better contracts and patient care. Nurses from Allina Health, M Health Fairview, Children's Hospitals, and HealthPartners say they're being overworked, their hospitals are unstaffed and their patients are being overcharged, according to a statement from the Minnesota Nurses Association.
RICHMOND -- A Richmond restaurant is opening next month under a new name, but to the same family. Dan Dols, and his son Derek, bought the former Jerry's Supper Club, which was previously owned by Dan's father. He says after seeing his father's restaurant sit empty, his son decided it...
I love caves. They are so cool. You can feel a bit like a professional explorer when checking these things out. You don't have to drive too far to see a giant cave system here in Minnesota. Mystery Cave is located in Preston, Minnesota which is about 3 hours from...
Emerald Ash Borer. Photo Credit: J. Plunkett/MN Dept. of Agriculture. A growing number of trees in Minnesota are becoming infested with the emerald ash borer, or EAB. The insect has been detected in 35 counties in the state, including just this week in Kandiyohi County, where an emergency quarantine on wood is now underway.
Gloria Ann Sellner age 86, of Sleepy Eye, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 4 to 7 pm at the Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye and will continue on Friday from 9:30 until 10:30 am at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye. Funeral Service will be held at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Friday 6/3 at 10:30 am. Interment will be at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye.
