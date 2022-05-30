ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2022 NFL Season

By Jake Rill
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

The Kansas City Chiefs have won six straight AFC West titles, reached the AFC Championship Game each of the past four years and played in the Super Bowl twice during that span. They also ended a 50-year championship drought when they won the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the 2019...

bleacherreport.com

Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Refuses To Talk About Patriots Free Agent

As the 2022 NFL offseason rolls on, a major question faces the New England Patriots. Will team captain and former star linebacker Dont'a Hightower be back next season? That's been a question facing the team for over two months after he became a free agent after the 2021 season. Earlier...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts HC Frank Reich has been highly impressed by QB Matt Ryan but is still on board with the veteran’s idea to simplify the offensive playbook. “I always knew that he was a great passer, but his accuracy, it’s insane. I mean, it’s insane accurate,” Reich said, via ColtsWire.com. “So, it just reminds me of the Peyton Mannings of the world, the Philip Rivers of the world, just his accuracy – how smart he is, what a natural leader he is. For a guy that smart, he really keeps it simple and he wants to keep it simple. Some guys want to keep adding to the offense, you know what Marcus (Brady), Matt (Ryan), and I and the rest of the guys, we’re talking about what can we take out? Let’s just eliminate the clutter. Let’s just get to the plays that we like,” Reich said. “We build a thing over four years, now’s a chance to reset. I know we’ve had a different quarterback every year, but Matt is really, ‘Let’s dial it back, get good at the basics and get to know our guys and put our guys in the best position,’ which is what we’re always trying to do, but I think he’s going to help us with that.”
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

PFF Lists Chiefs & Chargers Ahead of Broncos in NFL Power Rankings

Even though the Denver Broncos are still in the midst of their offseason training program, a malaise of sorts has hit the fan base. "We've got Russ, so wake me up when September hits," goes the thinking. While we here at Mile High Huddle will resist that line of thought,...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Patriots HC Bill Belichick addresses possible Dont’a Hightower return

The frenzy of the NFL free agency period is over, though there are still some valuable names remaining on the market. One such name, Dont’a Hightower, has been the subject of speculation about a potential return to the New England Patriots. Hightower has spent all nine seasons of his career with the Patriots, though the franchise has reportedly had little contact with the veteran linebacker. On Tuesday, head coach Bill Belichick was asked about Hightower and his possible return to New England. He responded in typical Belichick fashion, per Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Top 5 Wide Receiver Duos in the NFL Entering 2022

Some of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL can take over a game. It's no coincidence that both Super Bowl teams boasted a talented one-two punch at the position. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins combined for nine catches, 189 yards and two touchdowns in the big game, while the Rams counted on Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. for 10 catches, 144 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
NFL Renews Grants Totaling $6.5M for Nonprofits as Part of Inspire Change Initiative

The NFL announced Wednesday it has renewed 21 national grants with a $6.5 million commitment as part of its "Inspire Change" social justice initiative ahead of the 2022 season. Along with the grants, the NFL's player-owner social justice working group also allocated $15,000 to each of the league's 32 teams...
NFL
Yardbarker

Tyreek Hill Speaks on Leaving Chiefs: "Tyreek Wanted to be in KC"

On March 23, the Kansas City Chiefs made a blockbuster move to trade superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, sending one of the Chiefs' key pieces to Miami for five draft picks, highlighted by a first-round and second-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. As Hill landed in Miami, he signed a massive four-year extension worth up to $120 million with $72.2 million guaranteed. (The final year of Hill's deal is non-guaranteed, so the deal is effectively a three-year, $75 million extension.)
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

John Madden Announced for Cover of Madden NFL 23 on Anniversary of 1st Video Game

EA Sports is going back to its roots. The video game company announced John Madden will be on the cover of the latest edition of his namesake game, Madden NFL 23. The news fittingly comes on June 1, which is being recognized as Madden Day in honor of the game's first release on June 1, 1988.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Jerry Jeudy's Charges Dropped by District Attorney Following Broncos WR's Arrest

An Arapahoe County judge signed a motion to dismiss all charges against Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy following his arrest earlier this month. Per Mike Klis of 9NEWS, the charges against Jeudy are officially dropped after the judge's decision on Tuesday. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted Jeudy could still...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Kirby Smart Says Jimbo Fisher Not Talking to Nick Saban Isn't 'Super Unusual'

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart didn't find anything amiss upon learning how few interactions Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher have with each other. Speaking with reporters Tuesday, Smart generally downplayed the war of words between Saban and Fisher, explaining how it's "not super unusual to me" for two coaches not to speak with each other:
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bleacher Report

Duke's Trevor Keels Reportedly Remaining in 2022 NBA Draft

Duke wing Trevor Keels plans to keep his name in the NBA draft, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony. The 6'3", 224-pound Keels averaged 11.5 points on 41.9 percent shooting, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game in his lone season for the Blue Devils, who reached the Final Four this past season.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Commissioner Greg Sankey: SEC Would 'Consider' 8-Team Playoff Without Auto Qualifiers

In the midst of reports that the SEC is considering holding its own intraconference playoff, Commissioner Greg Sankey confirmed that an eight-team College Football Playoff remains on the table during this week's league meetings in Destin, Florida. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Sankey said Tuesday that an "eight-team playoff...
DESTIN, FL
Bleacher Report

Terquavion Smith Forgoing 2022 NBA Draft, Returning to N.C. State

Despite the chance of going in the first round of the 2022 NBA draft, Terquavion Smith will return to North Carolina State for his sophomore season, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony. "I've decided to play next season for NC State, the first team to offer me a scholarship," Smith told...
NBA

