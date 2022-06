The Falcons might have one of the best cornerback tandems in football this season. With AJ Terrell coming off an All-Pro campaign, expectations are incredibly high for the third-year man out of Clemson. Opposite him, Casey Hayward has long been one of the most consistent cover men in football. Terry Fontenot inked the former Raider, Charger, and Packer to a two-year deal worth $11 million, but he didn’t stop there. Fontenot also brought back slot corner Isaiah Oliver, who before his season-ending injury, looked like the breakout player of the team after the switch inside.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO