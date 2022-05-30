ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2022 NFL Season

The Dallas Cowboys fell short of playoff success in 2021, but they did claim the NFC East title for the first time since 2018. Heading into 2022, they'll be looking for bigger things. Dallas' push for a postseason run won't be easy. The Philadelphia Eagles were also a playoff...

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
Former Cowboys, Bears RB Marion Barber dies at 38

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber was found dead in his apartment by police in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported and the team later confirmed in a statement. He was 38. "Officers are currently out on a welfare concern, but we are unable to provide...
2022 NFL Offseason Additions Who Already Seem to Be at Home with Their New Teams

When the NFL opens its doors to free agency, it's one of the most exciting times in the offseason. The money flows, and every team that lands a big-name addition tends to feel like a winner. However, not every free-agent signing or trade deal ends up being successful. Standout players...
Brady, Rodgers Win Capital One's The Match 6 vs. Mahomes, Allen

Tom Brady's illustrious resume finally includes a win at Capital One's The Match, and he has Aaron Rodgers to thank for it. The third time was a charm for the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who teamed up with Rodgers to defeat Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in Wednesday's showdown at Wynn Golf Course in Las Vegas.
John Madden Announced for Cover of Madden NFL 23 on Anniversary of 1st Video Game

EA Sports is going back to its roots. The video game company announced John Madden will be on the cover of the latest edition of his namesake game, Madden NFL 23. The news fittingly comes on June 1, which is being recognized as Madden Day in honor of the game's first release on June 1, 1988.
Cowboys Dalton Schultz: 'Tight End in the NFL is a Tough Job'

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz received his NFL baptism by fire. Slotted as a backup behind starter Blake Jarwin, Schultz watched from the sideline as Jarwin went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 in 2020, thrusting Schultz into the starting role. And he did not disappoint.
Bucs' Tom Brady Has Earned $9.5M in Marketing, Licensing Deals in 12-Month Period

Tom Brady's not only the winningest player in NFL history, he's also shattering likeness records. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback earned $9.5 million in licensing deals signed through the NFLPA over a 12-month span spanning March 2021 through February 2022, per Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic. That figure does not...
3 Dream Offseason Trade Targets For Dallas Mavericks

If success is measured in relation to expectations, the Dallas Mavericks had a great 2021-22 NBA season. This team entered the season with a new head coach. The Mavericks traded presumptive second-option Kristaps Porzingis at the trade deadline. They were not supposed to find themselves in the Western Conference Finals.
Drew Timme to Forgo 2022 NBA Draft, Return to Gonzaga

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme has decided to forgo the 2022 NBA draft and return to the Bulldogs for his senior season, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania. Timme confirmed the news on Twitter. The 21-year-old initially declared for the draft in April, writing that his "dream has always...
Capital One's 'The Match 6': Odds, Prop Bets and Purse Info for Golf Event

The NFL season is still more than three months away, so football players have some free time before reporting to training camp later this summer. Some may be opting to spend that down time on the golf course, and four quarterbacks in particular will soon be putting their skills to the test.
Former Cowboys DB shares insight into NFL's Accelerator program

Most everyone these days claims to have their whole life saved on their phone. For Aaron Glenn, though, his phone may now contain the key to his future as an NFL head coach. The Lions defensive coordinator and longtime defensive back was one of 60-plus participants in the NFL’s new Front Office Accelerator program, which took place in Atlanta during the league’s recent spring owners’ meeting.
