East Rutherford, NJ

Giants' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2022 NFL Season

By Kristopher Knox
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

The New York Giants are set to embark on a rebuilding season of sorts in 2022. New head coach Brian Daboll and new general manager Joe Schoen are tasked with reigniting a franchise that hasn't gone over .500 in the last five years. At the same time, Daboll faces...

bleacherreport.com

Yardbarker

This Trade Between Packers and Giants Sends Promising Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have a great young core of wide receivers. Their 2022 Draft Class includes wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Both of these young players are expected to contribute almost immediately. However, without Davante Adams, the Packers’ current group of wide receivers have a combined two seasons in which they have a 1,000-yard season. That lone season belongs to Randall Cobb, who accomplished the feat in 2014. Allen Lazard set a career-high with 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins accomplished it in 2015. In other words, the Packers have a lot of unproven talent on their roster. If they want to add a potential number one wide receiver, former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay could be an intriguing target.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Ranking the New York Giants’ playmakers on offense

The New York Giants are heading into the 2022 season with a rebooted offensive line. They also added Kentucky stand-out playmaker Wan’Dale Robinson in the 2nd round of the 2022 NFL draft. However, we saw last year that despite having good players on the roster, coaching and schematics ultimately determine how successful a team will be.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Giants Wide Receiver Named Potential Cut Candidate

The New York Giants are gradually retooling their roster under new management. That could mean moving on from a 2019 draft pick who showed tremendous promise early in his career. Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus identified fourth-year wide receiver Darius Slayton as a candidate to get released or traded....
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Yardbarker

New York Giants OTAs Day 7: Main takeaways

The New York Giants completed their seventh OTA of the summer today. There were a few standout plays and players in today’s practice. In particular, some of the young bucks and rookies on offense continued to stand out and build on a strong summer of OTAs. Wan’Dale Robinson continues...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns Nation News And Notes (5/30/22)

The Browns have been a hot news topic, mainly because of the offseason trade for Deshaun Watson that has left Baker Mayfield‘s future up in the air. According to Mary Kay Cabot, there appears to be no change on the horizon for the Browns or Mayfield. Her sources indicate...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Can Brian Daboll's New-Look Giants Offense Save Saquon Barkley's Career?

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley entered the NFL as a supposed generational talent. Beyond a promising first season, he's been anything but an elite playmaker. His career now sits at a crossroads with a new regime in place. Head coach Brian Daboll can unlock the potential that once made Barkley look like a future star, or the Giants may look to move on from the 2018 second overall pick at some point within a year.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Spun

Vikings Are Working Out Veteran Free Agent Today

The Minnesota Vikings are auditioning Dede Westbrook to re-join the team. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Westbrook is working out with Minnesota on Tuesday. Other teams are reportedly interested in the 28-year-old wide receiver, who is expected to sign somewhere this week. Westbrook caught 10 of 15 targets for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants greats impressed with team's 2022 NFL draft results

When the New York Giants selected Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal with their two top-7 picks in the 2022 NFL draft, most were thrilled with the direction Big Blue went. Neal, in particular, addressed an issue that has been a problem for a number of years now. The Giants’ hope is that with the core of Andrew Thomas (2020 4th overall pick) and Neal, they begin to move in the right direction and see an immediate improvement along the offensive.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Make Decision On Aspect Of Sixers Trade

Thanks to the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade, the Brooklyn Nets owned the Philadelphia 76ers' 2022 first-round pick. However, a stipulation of the deal enabled Brooklyn to have the option to push the pick back until 2023. Reportedly, they have chosen to do that. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

2022 NFL Offseason Additions Who Already Seem to Be at Home with Their New Teams

When the NFL opens its doors to free agency, it's one of the most exciting times in the offseason. The money flows, and every team that lands a big-name addition tends to feel like a winner. However, not every free-agent signing or trade deal ends up being successful. Standout players...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Bucs' Tom Brady Has Earned $9.5M in Marketing, Licensing Deals in 12-Month Period

Tom Brady's not only the winningest player in NFL history, he's also shattering likeness records. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback earned $9.5 million in licensing deals signed through the NFLPA over a 12-month span spanning March 2021 through February 2022, per Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic. That figure does not...
TAMPA, FL

