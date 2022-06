This point of the recruitment of the elite five-star Katy-Paetow (TX) defensive lineman David Hicks is likely going to wind up being one of the most critical of any as it relates to the chances for Texas football to make a big impression on him and his camp. Texas hasn’t really set the pace in the race to land a commitment from Hicks at any point of his recruitment in the last year or so.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO