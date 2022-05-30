John R. Dykes

Anthony F. Deluca, of Stamford, Ct, passed away on March 21st, in Ocala, Fl. Tony was born December 17th, 1930 to Antonio and Margaret Deluca, and was raised in Stamford. Tony enlisted for military service in the US Navy during the Korean War, and proudly served aboard the Battleship Missouri, “BB 63”. After his honorable discharge, he joined the Stamford Fire Department, serving his home town for 25 years. He worked in many of the stations, including #3, Shippan, and Central. He retired in 1981. Tony then worked with ARI Incorporated, of Stamford, and Special Needs Services in Bridgeport, where he helped “differently-abled” adults to live their best lives. His construction skills and woodworking talents made “group” homes into warm, personal homes. In 1986, Tony married Jill and they lived in Fairfield, Beacon Falls and Prospect Connecticut. They loved road trips throughout New England and spending time with their growing family and expanding their circle of friends. They moved to Florida in 1998 and enjoyed exploring their new home state, and the Florida lifestyle. Tony’s best pal, also a retired fireman, “Doc” moved to Florida and they spent lots of time in the local VFW, making many new friends together.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO