ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

John R. Dykes

By Staff Report
ocala-news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the beautiful age of 89, John R. Dykes had proudly served his Country, County and family in life. We are sad to say that he has now moved on to the next chapter. Johnny passed away on May 20, 2022 around 6:00 p.m. after battling with cancer. He...

www.ocala-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
ocala-news.com

Margie Marie Zangrilli

Margie Marie Zangrilli, 86, passed away unexpectedly at her son’s home in Dunnellon, Fla., on Sunday, May 15, 2022. She was born on Nov. 26, 1935, in Taylorsville, and was the daughter to the late Arthur Jesse Jackson and Flora Ellen Cox Jackson. Margie moved to Dunnellon a year ago from Blythwood, S.C., to live with her son, Anthony, and family. She was a homemaker and Catholic by faith.
DUNNELLON, FL
ocala-news.com

John Jackson Jones

John Jackson Jones, 82, of Ocala, Florida passed away May 27, 2022, at E.W. & Lucille Cates Hospice House, Ocala, Florida. He was the husband of Mary Ann Jones for 61 years. John was born December 3, 1939, in Steubenville, Ohio a son of the late Charles E. and Thelma Jones.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Walter Edward Hill

W. Edward Hill II, 77, passed unexpectedly Sunday May 15, 2022 at Ocala Regional Medical Center. Born in Little Rock, Arkansas March 25, 1945 to the late Walter E. and Miriam Lilly Hill. Ed grew up in Rochester and Buffalo New York. He graduated with a BS degree from Gannon...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County hosting several career fairs in June

Marion County will be hosting two career fairs in June and local job seekers are invited. The career fairs will help Marion County fill numerous open positions in departments across the county, including Animal Services, Library, Environmental Services, Parks & Recreation, and more. The first job fair will be held...
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Springs, FL
State
Colorado State
City
Citra, FL
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
South Dakota State
County
Marion County, FL
State
Arkansas State
ocala-news.com

HCA Florida West Marion Hospital announces new Chief Executive Officer

HCA Florida West Marion Hospital has announced the appointment of Peter Hemstead as Chief Executive Officer, effective today. “As we expand access to healthcare in our community, Peter will be instrumental in spearheading that growth. I have confidence his commitment to excellence will offer key operational oversight for our healthcare teams and patients,” said Chad Christianson, Chief Executive Officer of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Anthony F. Deluca

Anthony F. Deluca, of Stamford, Ct, passed away on March 21st, in Ocala, Fl. Tony was born December 17th, 1930 to Antonio and Margaret Deluca, and was raised in Stamford. Tony enlisted for military service in the US Navy during the Korean War, and proudly served aboard the Battleship Missouri, “BB 63”. After his honorable discharge, he joined the Stamford Fire Department, serving his home town for 25 years. He worked in many of the stations, including #3, Shippan, and Central. He retired in 1981. Tony then worked with ARI Incorporated, of Stamford, and Special Needs Services in Bridgeport, where he helped “differently-abled” adults to live their best lives. His construction skills and woodworking talents made “group” homes into warm, personal homes. In 1986, Tony married Jill and they lived in Fairfield, Beacon Falls and Prospect Connecticut. They loved road trips throughout New England and spending time with their growing family and expanding their circle of friends. They moved to Florida in 1998 and enjoyed exploring their new home state, and the Florida lifestyle. Tony’s best pal, also a retired fireman, “Doc” moved to Florida and they spent lots of time in the local VFW, making many new friends together.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says city is growing too fast

Growth: we all know it can happen. My family and I were moved here by God. He said go, and so we went as Abraham did. We came from Paris, Tennessee in September of 2015. Now, Paris was a big county, but it only had about 40,000-50,000 people in the county. Talk about country living – that’s the place to be. However, here in Marion County, it’s more like in-between the suburbs and city. Although, if the spread of building keeps going on, that country type of living will be in smaller areas of the county until you ruin that.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Yearlings At Winding Oaks Farm In Ocala

Check out these six young horses, also known as yearlings, coming to visit at Winding Oaks Farm in Ocala. Thanks to Wendy Melnyk for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John R.
ocala-news.com

Entrance to M.O.M.S. Park in Ocala

This is the entrance to Memories of Missing Smiles (M.O.M.S.) Park in Ocala. It was founded by two mothers who tragically lost sons in automobile accidents in 2008. Thanks to Cindy Eldridge for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Three lieutenants in Marion County law enforcement graduate from senior leadership course

Three lieutenants who serve in Marion County are among the newest 29 graduates of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Senior Leadership Program. Marion County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant Ryan Robbins, along with Ocala Police Department lieutenants Casey Eades and Anthony Vizzini, received the honors on Friday, May 27 after completing seven weeks of training over a 10-month period at the Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute in Tallahassee.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO offering free self-defense training courses for women in June and July

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting courses in June and July that will teach participating women how to properly defend themselves, and registration is currently open. MCSO’s Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) Program is a free 12-hour course that is taught in four 3-hour sessions, from 5:30 p.m....
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Florida#The United States Army#The Ocala National Forest
ocala-news.com

Lightning Cloud Forming Over Belleview

There were flashes of lighting spotted coming from this cloud over Belleview. Thanks to Heidi Hustosky for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
BELLEVIEW, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Electric Utility hosting youth energy academy for students

Ocala Electric Utility will be hosting its annual Ocala Youth Energy Academy in June for local students who are in 8th to 12th grade. The two-day event will expose the participating students to careers in electric utility industries related to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields. Day one will...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion Oaks hosting community yard sale this weekend

The Marion Oaks Community Center will be hosting its Community Yard Sale this weekend. On Saturday, June 4, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the yard sale will be held at the community center, which is located at 294 Marion Oaks Lane in Ocala. A variety of items will be up for sale, including clothing, toys, furniture, recreation items, jewelry, household items, home décor, estate items, and more.
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
ocala-news.com

Ocala property owner and soon-to-be resident shares thoughts on city’s rate of growth

My husband and I felt very blessed to be able to purchase an affordable home in Ocala. All of this took place before the COVID-19 days and the insanity of home costs. We haven’t moved to Ocala as of yet because we are still full-time employees. We have a family member living in our home until we are able to move there. We’re coming in a few weeks.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Two Ocala police officers save newborn baby from choking

Two Ocala police officers quickly responded to a local restaurant over the weekend and helped save a newborn baby who was choking. On Saturday, May 28 at around 8:20 p.m., Ocala police officers Patterson and Coughlin responded to the Golden Corral restaurant located at 2111 SW College Road due to reports of a six-day-old baby boy who was choking on his mother’s milk.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocklawaha woman jailed after being accused of battering male victim with metal pipe

A 47-year-old Ocklawaha woman was arrested after a male victim accused her of battering him with a metal pipe. On Sunday, May 29, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic incident. Upon arrival, the corporal made contact with the male victim who advised that Katina Jones had struck him in the face with a metal pipe.
OCKLAWAHA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy