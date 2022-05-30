ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC women’s lacrosse takes down Boston College to win the national championship

By Al Hood
tarheelblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo titans in NCAA women’s lacrosse met in Baltimore yesterday to determine a national champion. One, North Carolina, was looking to finish what they couldn’t last year: an undefeated season. The other, Boston College, hoped the third time would be a charm this season and they would go back-to-back once again...

www.tarheelblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Is UNC football the leader for three-star wide receiver?

Mack Brown and the UNC football program continue to build their 2023 recruiting board with prospects. While the Tar Heels have just three commitments in the 2023 class, they have offers out to several others. The latest from Culliver was him cutting down his list of 18 offers down to six finalists. Culliver announced he was focusing on North Carolina, Maryland, Florida State, NC State, Virginia Tech, Appalachian State, and Ohio State moving forward. But who is the leader in this recruitment? Looking at Culliver’s 247Sports profile, there’s just one crystal ball prediction logged and it belongs to UNC. A South Carolina insider made his prediction for the Tar Heels which is the good news. The bad news? It came in Summer of 2021. That’s a long time for a prediction and things have changed in his recruitment including the final list. Still, UNC has to feel like they are in great shape for this recruitment moving forward. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To Maryland's Undefeated Season

Maryland men's lacrosse capped off an undefeated season with a victory over Cornell in the national championship game today. The Terps (18-0) jumped out to a 9-2 third quarter lead and held on to defeat the Big Red 9-7. Anthony DeMaio led the way for Maryland with four goals while goalie Logan McNaney recorded 17 saves.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
FOX Sports

Smith returning to NC State instead of staying in NBA draft

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith is returning for his sophomore season after going through the NBA draft process. The 6-foot-4 sophomore participated in the league draft combine in Chicago earlier this month and was considered a potential first-round prospect. But Smith posted a video to social media Tuesday announcing his plan to return, saying: “The job's not done. Let's get to work.”
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD College Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Boston, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts College Sports
State
North Carolina State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
Maryland College Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Boston, MA
College Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy