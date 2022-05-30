UNC women’s lacrosse takes down Boston College to win the national championship

Mack Brown and the UNC football program continue to build their 2023 recruiting board with prospects. While the Tar Heels have just three commitments in the 2023 class, they have offers out to several others. The latest from Culliver was him cutting down his list of 18 offers down to six finalists. Culliver announced he was focusing on North Carolina, Maryland, Florida State, NC State, Virginia Tech, Appalachian State, and Ohio State moving forward. But who is the leader in this recruitment? Looking at Culliver’s 247Sports profile, there’s just one crystal ball prediction logged and it belongs to UNC. A South Carolina insider made his prediction for the Tar Heels which is the good news. The bad news? It came in Summer of 2021. That’s a long time for a prediction and things have changed in his recruitment including the final list. Still, UNC has to feel like they are in great shape for this recruitment moving forward. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO