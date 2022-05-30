ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Sooners take Big 12 title with 8-1 win over Longhorns

By CBSDFW Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23GxAs_0fulPXjD00

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Jimmy Crooks belted a three-run homer, Cade Horton and two relievers limited Texas to four hits with 16 strikeouts and third-seeded Oklahoma beat the fifth-seeded Longhorns 8-1 on Sunday in the championship game of the Big 12 Tournament held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

With their pitchers dominating, the Sooners (37-20) captured their third tournament title — the others coming in 2013 and 1997 — with an eight-run third inning.

Oklahoma used three walks and five hits to take control. Kendall Pettis had an RBI single after a pair of walks and John Spikerman followed with a run-scoring double. A single and another walked loaded the bases for Tanner Treadway, who delivered a two-run single. Crooks then pounded the first pitch from Aaron Nixon, the third Texas pitcher of the inning, over the wall in right.

Big 12 Player of the Year Ivan Melendez blasted his school-record 29th home run in the first inning but that was it for the Longhorns (42-19).

Horton went 5 1/3 innings, giving up both hits and striking out nine. Chazz Martinez struck out five in 2 2/3. Closer Trevin Michael pitched the ninth and struck out two while giving up a pair of two-out hits.

Oklahoma shortstop Peyton Graham, who had a grand slam and a three-run homer while going 6 for 16 in the tournament, was named Most Outstanding Player.

The Sooners tied for second place in the league standings -- one game behind Texas Christian University (TCU) -- and completed a perfect 4-0 run through the Big 12 tournament.

Texas social media reported late in the game the Longhorns, as well as Oklahoma State, would be hosting an NCAA regional next weekend.

Comments / 1

Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

2022 Women’s College World Series Predictions

With the 2022 Women’s College World Series set to begin in less than 48 hours, here are a few predictions for how things will play out in Oklahoma City. That’s right. I’m calling for the Sooners to take down Northwestern, Oklahoma State to handle Arizona and, yes, the Texas Longhorns to send No. 5 UCLA to the loser’s bracket. I have believed this conference to be among the very best in softball all season long and Thursday will be their chance to prove it. With the way that Hailey Dolcini has pitched and Janae Jefferson’s play has elevated the rest of UT’s offense, I would not want to face Texas right now. Plus Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have a combined 10-0 record in the tournament thus far, so good luck with taking them on right now.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

2022 Big 12 championship odds, picks: Texas favored to win title, but Baylor, Kansas State have most value

After six years, Oklahoma’s reign atop the Huge 12 got here to an in depth in 2021 as Baylor and Oklahoma State shut the Sooners out of the convention championship recreation. With the Sooners present process a metamorphosis underneath first-year coach Brent Venables, Vegas agrees that the Huge 12 will as soon as once more be up for grabs in 2022.
AUSTIN, TX
big12sports.com

Five Big 12 Programs Selected For NCAA Baseball Championship

Five Big 12 programs were selected to compete in the 2022 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship. No. 7 Oklahoma State and No. 9 Texas earned the right to serve as regional hosts, with Oklahoma, TCU and Texas Tech in the field of 64. Regional play begins on Friday, June 3.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Texas State
Arlington, TX
College Sports
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
KSLA

New Boston community reacts to death of Jeff Gladney

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Many in the New Boston community are mourning the death of a former football player. Jeff Gladney, 25, was killed in a motor vehicle accident in Dallas over the holiday weekend. New Boston City Councilman Steven Williams coached Gladney in peewee football. He said that...
NEW BOSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Pérez keeps rolling after liner off leg, Rangers beat Rays

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Martín Pérez retired all 16 batters after taking a 97 mph liner off his right leg, lowering his majors-leading ERA with seven scoreless innings in the Texas Rangers' 3-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.Corey Seager homered for Texas' first hit in the fourth inning, with Adolis García adding a two-run shot two batters later as the Rangers won for the first sixth time in seven games and reached .500 (24-24) for the first time this season.Pérez needed a few minutes to recover after Taylor Walls' scorching infield single in the second. The left-hander stayed in,...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
CBS DFW

DFW 8th graders take different paths to Scripps National Spelling Bee

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - There are 26 letters in the alphabet and it takes a special skill to spell many of the infinite words those letters can form.Two North Texas 8th graders are well aware of the challenges as they have qualified for the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee.Lindsey Roberts, a student in the Dallas Independent School District, said making the initial cut was a 'very odd' feeling. "I'm nervous and excited and it's kind of exhilarating."Dhroov Bharatia, who attends classes in the Plano ISD, said, "It's not really about the result. And if I win this year, it's about...
DALLAS, TX
NewsWest 9

Filling orphaned wells in West Texas

ODESSA, Texas — There's plenty of oil wells in service here in west Texas that create energy for the rest of the country, but there are also abandoned ones that really don't serve a purpose. "In a lot of cases in the Permian basin they are legacy wells that...
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Longhorns#Sooners#Big 12#College Baseball#Cbsdfw Com#Ap#Oklahoma Baseball
CBS DFW

Cedar Hill HS valedictorian receives rare college scholarship

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - High school graduations are always special and whether kids choose a school close to home or move away the time is the unofficial transition into adulthood. No one knows that better than a young lady graduating on May 31 from Cedar Hill High School and she has more than one reason to celebrate.Carah Allen has never broken stride in her time at Cedar Hill High. "I've been the same rank all four years," she said. "So, my family is like 'it's just another thing that Carah did.'"But make no mistake, Carah graduating as Cedar Hill's valedictorian...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
CBS DFW

Agency: 1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting

TAFT, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities said a 26-year-old man was in custody after one person was killed and seven people were injured in a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma, where witnesses described frantic people running for cover amid gunfire.An arrest warrant was issued for Skyler Buckner and he turned himself in to the Muskogee County sheriff's office Sunday afternoon, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. OSBI said that those shot at the Memorial Day event in Taft, located about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa, ranged in age from 9...
fox4news.com

2 killed in fiery Downtown Dallas crash

DALLAS - Two people died in a fiery rollover crash overnight in Dallas. First responders were called to the scene on the service road of Woodall Rodgers Freeway near Routh Street in Downtown Dallas around 2:30 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a white Mercedes SUV on fire. Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas police officers head to Uvalde to help

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Several North Texas law enforcement personnel traveled down to Uvalde after the police department requested state-wide assistance to provide relief for their officers. Fort Worth sent 12 members of its department to help out, including Lt. Chris Daniels."They experienced an absolutely tragedy, I don't know any other way that you can explain that," said Daniels. The team got on the ground in Uvalde Friday evening. "You can definitely tell that emotions are high. A lot of people, they are upset, obviously, about what has happened," added Daniels. It didn't take long for the team to get to work as they...
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
116K+
Followers
21K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy