ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

The Wraparound: Rangers, Hurricanes boast incredible Game 7 records

By James O'Brien
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wraparound is your daily look at the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down the NHL playoff games today with the all-important television information. • While the Lightning keep resting up, they’ll find out their opponent as the Hurricanes and Rangers clash in Game 7 on...

nhl.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Hurricanes' Antti Raanta leaves Game 7 after suffering injury

Antti Raanta suffered some bad injury luck at about the worst time. Raanta’s Carolina Hurricanes were down 2-0 in the second period of Game 7 of their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series with the New York Rangers on Monday. A puck was deflected and headed towards Mika Zibanejad near...
RALEIGH, NC
NBC Sports

How Joe Johnson could win first NBA ring with Celtics

Joe Johnson gave Boston Celtics fans something to cheer about during a rough first half to the 2021-22 season. Now, he'll have a chance to earn his first NBA championship ring. "Iso Joe" signed a 10-day contract with the C's through the hardship exemption in December. He originally was drafted...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

New York Rangers have already proven something in these playoffs

At the beginning of the season, no one expected the New York Rangers to make it to the Conference Finals. As the year went on and the team improved, it became more probable but was still more of a fantasy. Yet here they are preparing to take on the Tampa...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Jussi Jokinen
NBC Sports

Draymond fires back at Haslem after Heat get eliminated

The phrase “broke the code” has been the unofficial mantra of the 2022 NBA playoffs. Miami Heat lifer Udonis Haslem was the latest to utter those three words, directed at Warriors forward Draymond Green. And in classic Green fashion, he embraced the confrontation. Following the Warriors’ series-clinching victory...
BOSTON, MA
Axios Tampa Bay

Lightning head into Eastern Conference final more rested than Rangers

Y'all ready for some more hockey?What's happening: The two-time defending Stanley Cup champs, fresh off a sweep of their rival Florida Panthers, are rested and ready to continue the quest for a three-peat as they open the Eastern Conference final Wednesday at the New York Rangers.Meanwhile, it took the Rangers seven games to put away the Carolina Hurricanes in their second-round series, which ended Monday.Time since the last game:Lightning: 210 hoursRangers: 20 hoursWhy it matters: Time off can give players time to recover physically and to heal from injuries. Case in (Brayden) Point: The high-scoring Lightning forward was injured in Game 7 of the first round, but could return sometime this series thanks to time off, per NHL.com. Yes, but: Long breaks can sometimes negatively affect a team's play.What they're saying: "People always ask, is it better to have time off or not," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said, per the AP. "I guess the true answer comes depending on the next series, and how you play."
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Here is Butler's message for Tatum after Celtics beat Heat in Game 7

The Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat had a thrilling conclusion with a Game 7, and after the final buzzer sounded, the two best players in the series embraced. Jayson Tatum helped lead the Celtics to the 2022 NBA Finals with 26 points, 10 rebounds and...
BOSTON, MA
US News and World Report

Hurricanes Lose Goalie Raanta, Jarvis in Game 7 Vs. Rangers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes lost goaltender Antti Raanta and rookie forward Seth Jarvis to injuries in Game 7 of the team's second round playoff series against the New York Rangers on Monday night. Raanta went down with 4:23 left in the second period with New York...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Wraparound#Oilers#Avalanche#The Maple Leafs
NBC Sports

Why Harrison is Giants' best pitching prospect since MadBum

PHILADELPHIA -- The Giants now use many of the same tracking methods in the minors as they do in the big leagues, so when it comes to evaluating their top prospects, they have every piece of necessary data. They have spin rates and exit velocities and incredibly detailed splits, but all they really needed to know that left-hander Kyle Harrison was ready for the next challenge was pretty basic math.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kerr drops mic with quip about having right Finals mindset

Warriors coach Steve Kerr knows a thing or two about how to succeed in the NBA Finals. And as Golden State prepares to take on the Boston Celtics beginning with Game 1 at Chase Center on Thursday, “appropriate fear” is a given. “Anybody who needs to be reminded...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NBC Sports

Expert predictions for Warriors-Celtics NBA Finals clash

The Warriors and Boston Celtics are set to meet in the 2022 NBA Finals, which means it's officially prediction season. Will the Warriors' experience pay off against the Celtics' youth? Can Steph Curry finally win his elusive Finals MVP trophy? Or will Marcus Smart and the Celtics' hard-nosed defense prove too much for the Dubs to handle?
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Warriors vs. Celtics positional breakdown, series prediction

SAN FRANCISCO -- The narrative of the 2022 NBA Finals has turned to a tale of two timelines. The Warriors have been there and done that. They went to five straight Finals, and are back after a two-year hiatus. But they've already had their time. Is the Boston Celtics' time...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Finals refs include familiar names for Warriors, Dub Nation

As the Warriors prepare for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, they now know which officials will referee their games as they seek their fourth championship in eight seasons. The NBA announced Wednesday the roster of 12 officials and six alternates who will work The Finals,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Season Over, Early Offseason Talk & More

After a great regular season and first-round series against the Minnesota Wild, the St. Louis Blues were bounced in the second round by the Colorado Avalanche in six games. There is a lot to look forward to this offseason, and the Blues will look to keep their Stanley Cup window open, which shouldn’t take much to do.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Senators Need to Keep their First-Round Draft Pick

The Ottawa Senators were disappointed with their 2021-22 campaign. After finishing the 2020-21 season with a win percentage of 0.455 and three losses in their last 14 games, they ended this season with an even worse percentage of 0.445. Yes, part of that was due to multiple injuries and illnesses, including losing breakout star Drake Batherson for 36 games. But even at full health, they were nowhere close to general manager Pierre Dorion’s optimistic statements before the season. Rather than step into a new zone, they struggled to score goals, had little defensive pressure, and had little consistency in net.
NHL
NBC Sports

Who gets a championship ring if Celtics win 2022 NBA Finals?

The Boston Celtics are competing for their 18th championship banner, but that’s not the only prize they’ll take home if they win the NBA Finals. Championship rings are a cornerstone of a Finals triumph. Just ask Bill Russell:. The rings themselves have evolved since Russell’s playing days. While...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy