Raleigh, NC

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers: Game 7 Preview and Storm Advisory

By Cody Hagan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePNC Arena - Raleigh, NC. Once again it is do or die for the Carolina Hurricanes as they face their second game-seven this postseason. After dispatching the Boston Bruins at home in game seven just over two weeks ago, the Canes are faced with the same challenge but this time against...

FORMER FIRST-ROUND PICK MARK JANKOWSKI REPORTEDLY LEAVING NHL

27-year-old Canadian forward Mark Jankowski is reportedly getting set to play overseas in 2022-23. Sport-express.ru is reporting that the former 21st overall pick of the Calgary Flames in 2012 is negotiating a contract with Avangard Omsk of the KHL. Jankowski has managed 272 regular season games in the NHL since...
NHL
Craig Berube’s stunning Torey Krug admission will have Blues fans fuming

The St. Louis Blues put up a valiant fight against the Colorado Avalanche, but they were ultimately defeated in a six-game series. Star defender Torey Krug missed the entire second round after sustaining an injury in St. Louis’ first-round matchup against the Minnesota Wild. Not having the veteran defenseman available was a big loss for the Blues against the Avs, and Craig Berube’s latest comments on Krug’s injury are sure to have fans confused and furious.
NHL
Rangers vs. Lightning: Eastern Conference Finals series odds and prediction

Lightning -175 Rangers vs. Lightning Series Prediction. The New York Rangers are arguably the least likely of the final four contenders for the Stanley Cup. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin has dragged them to this spot, after largely getting outplayed in the first two rounds of the postseason. He has a .928 save percentage in the playoffs, which has resulted in the Rangers actual goals against (2.82) being 1.2 goals per game lower than their expected goals against (4.02).
Rangers catch Lightning off guard with blowout Game 1 win

It took all of 40 minutes and 30 seconds for the New York Rangers to score more goals on the Tampa Bay Lightning than the Florida Panthers did in four games. The Lightning may have been well-rested, but they were well-rusted as well, as a Rangers team fresh off a Game 7 win on Monday took advantage of an out-of-sync Bolts team to win 6-2.
TEAM ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF ALEXANDER RADULOV WITH JURASSIC PARK VIDEO

Six years after returning to the NHL from the KHL, Alexander Radulov is going back home. The KHL team Ak Bars Kazan has announced the signing of Radulov using a video excerpt from Jurassic Park. His agent confirmed the signing to Sport24.ru. "Radulov's agreement with Ak Bars is for two...
NHL
Everything's coming up Rangers ... for tonight, anyway

We're on to June in the world of sports, the month that brings us championships in the NBA and NHL. While we wait for the NBA Finals to tip off on Thursday, we have the NHL's Eastern Conference Final beginning on the ice tonight. Two-time defending champs begin series against...
NHL
AGENT QUESTIONS WHETHER REPORTER SHOULD OUT MEMBERS OF WJC TEAM ACCUSED OF ASSAULT

A hockey reporter's pursuit of the names of the players involved in some horrendous allegations dealing with the 2018 World Junior Championship is getting questioned by an agent. Ken Campbell has called the agent of every single player with Team Canada, which won the gold medal that year, to ask if their client is involved in a lawsuit settlement from Hockey Canada made public recently. That lawsuit alleges the plaintiff, identified as "E.M." in court records, was repeatedly assaulted while intoxicated in a London, Ont. hotel room in 2018 following a Hockey Canada event honouring Canada's gold medal-winning junior team. The woman, now 24, was seeking $3.55 million in damages. No details of the settlement were released and no names have been mentioned. It was the choice of the plaintiff not to name anyone in the suit. Through the process of elimination, Campbell is attempting to determine who was allegedly involved.
HOCKEY

