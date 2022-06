The Chicago White Sox ran away with the American League Central in 2021 and it was expected they would have a relatively easy time winning the division again in 2022. So far, not so good. The White Sox have been disappointing through the first two months of the season, as they sit second in the Central with a 23-23 record, four-and-a-half games back of the Minnesota Twins. Beyond that, their .500 record might actually be due to some good luck, as the White Sox have a -45 run differential, which is good for an 18-28 Pythagorean record, according to Baseball-Reference.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO