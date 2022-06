Pope Francis says that his heart is broken over the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, and that the U.S. must act to prevent the spread of guns. “I am praying for the children and adults who were killed, and for their families. It is time to say enough to the indiscriminate trafficking of arms,” Francis said on Wednesday, during his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican.

UVALDE, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO