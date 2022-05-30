ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neymar expects PSG stay next season amid exit rumours

By James Olley
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeymar has said he expects to remain at Paris Saint-Germain next season and has set his sights on winning the club's first Champions League title. Sources have told ESPN that the French champions have made Neymar available for transfer this summer but are aware that his salary, which costs PSG around...

