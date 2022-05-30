Neymar expects PSG stay next season amid exit rumours

One week after winning the Scudetto, AC Milan seeming have another major change on the horizon. On Tuesday, American private investment firm RedBird Capital signed a preliminary agreement to buy the club. The firm's founder, Gerry Cardinale, looks like he is about to officially become the new owner of the club. The official announcement is expected in the next hours, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport and after that there will be some more weeks before the official closing of the deal that will certify the official change of hands in the club. Currentr owners, Elliott Management Corporation, who took over AC Milan in the spring 2018 after Chinese owner Yonghong Li faced financial challenges forcing control to change hands, are expected to keep a minor ownership stake in the club.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO