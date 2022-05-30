ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

2009 shooting ruled homicide after man dies from complications due to his injuries

By Tiffany Watson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice say a shooting that occurred in 2009 in East Baltimore has now been upgraded to a homicide. The shooting originally occurred on...

