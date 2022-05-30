ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Opinion: Outrage and 'whataboutism' follows another deadly shoot shooting

By U-T Letters
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Re “Shooting leaves town ‘shaken to its core’” (May 26): Had enough yet? If our elected officials can’t keep children safe, then the American people must. How? Vote every elected official out of office and elect people who will finally do something about this epidemic of gun violence.

The irony is astounding — the National Rifle Association is banning guns from its convention but it demands that 18-year-olds have the right to buy as many guns and as much ammunition as they can afford. Elected officials and judges are poised to take away a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body but can’t keep fourth-graders and their teachers living to the end of the school day.

This hypocrisy has to end. We must vote all elected officials out of office who can’t protect people’s basic rights to life and health for their own bodies. We’re mourning now, but we must act. Our children demand no less.

Kathleen Owens

Hillcrest

OK, enough is enough. Here’s a novel idea; as a supposedly democratic society, let’s have a national referendum on assault rifles. We’ll find out how the nation really feels.

Steve Saint-Martin

Loma Portal



We don’t have to live in a police state or make our schools armed camps. As part of a general initiative to extend personal responsibility for our own security, I recommend all schools have secured gun safes at a few locations on campuses. The safes would hold weapons and ballistic vests to be used by capable staff for the protection of students and staff. Vests should be clearly labeled “School Security.”

We have former soldiers everywhere fully capable of using such weapons, and nonveterans can be trained to use such weapons. Obviously, all staff would not be capable, but certainly several capable staff can be found in most all schools. The primary effect of such a program would likely be deterrence, but it would also save lives when deterrence doesn’t work.

John F. Scanlon

Rancho Peñasquitos

Re "Law enforcement's response criticized (May 27)": Newtown, Conn. - 20 children and 6 adults killed. The 20 year old male shooter breached a secured entry with an AR-15. Police entered the school upon arrival.

Parkland, Florida - 17 minors killed and 17 others injured. The 19 year old male shooter disguised himself as a student and entered without incident with an AR-15. A Sheriff Deputy stood outside for 45 mins the during shooting.

Uvalde, Texas - 17 children and 2 adults killed. 17 injured. The 20 year old male shooter entered the school unobstructed with an AR-15. Police stood outside for 40 mins before entering.

Secured entry did not help in each case and police could not stop the shootings, so what can be done? I do not believe it makes sense to lock up all males upon reaching the age of 18, but how about restricting automatic weapons such as AR-15s?

Ronald Harris

Scripps Ranch

School preparedness isn’t the problem. The problem is the easy access to guns. Only in America do politicians choose an assault rifle over children’s lives.

Elisabeth Lenderman

Del Mar

Joe Biden calls for action to end “carnage.” It appears to me that Mr. Biden and the rest of the “woke” Democrats are in fact hypocrites of the worst kind. It is a tragedy that 19 children were killed in another shooting, but where is the outrage from Mr. Biden and the left for the estimated 150 innocent and helpless killed by abortion in Texas every day? The outrage only seems to come when it fits their narrative about “guns are bad.” What about doing something to fix the “bad” people behind the guns?

I am sorry, America, but you can’t have it both ways. You can kill innocent unborn babies and that’s OK, but you can’t let children be killed by a gunman? It’s all killing.

Ross Minnick

Escondido

Do our Washington politicians realize that they are responsible for creating an entire generation of children who believe that someone may be coming to their school soon to kill them?

Yes, those gutless, pampered “public servants” are so afraid of the NRA that they try to shift the blame for allowing millions of guns to lay around in houses waiting for any mentally ill fool to start shooting. Frankly, I would far prefer to read about those politicians being massacred, than to read about any more totally innocent, dead school children. And then, we would likely get some action.

Hal Valderhaug

La Mesa

Your powerful full page in the Union-Tribune says we’ve learned nothing. Am I the only one who has heard that we are:

1. In a national mental health crisis;

2. Witnessing the results of defunding (weakening) of our police, and;

3. Very slow in providing adequate security in our schools?

I see and hear a lot of political yelling, dividing us further, which provides no workable solutions.

This does not help. Today we should be offering what assistance, help and prayers for the families who have lost forever their precious children. Then, later, think and discuss remedies.

Burt Smith

Oceanside

Automobiles like guns are dangerous to operate. To receive your drivers license you must know the automobile driver safety protocols, provide their identity, take an eyesight test, and perform a driver’s test.

The “DMV” will perform a background check to make sure that the licensed driver has no outstanding legal issues.

All gun owners should be licensed and required to validate their ID, safety protocols and a background check just like the automobile drivers background check..

Licensing gun owners will not prevent all gun tragedies but following safety protocols and providing background checks will make the gun provider responsible.

We will then have a “DGO” “Department of Gun Owners.

Ray Ruggles

Escondido

