ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

No 10 under fire over partygate claims as another Tory calls on PM to go

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d0Njp_0fulNkkq00

No 10 is under renewed pressure to reveal if Boris Johnson’s wife hosted a second lockdown party in the Downing Street flat after another senior Tory called on the Prime Minister to step down.

Former attorney general Jeremy Wright said events in Downing Street have caused “real and lasting damage” to the Government’s authority and that he has concluded “with regret” that the Mr Johnson should go.

It came as No 10 failed to deny a report that Carrie Johnson hosted a second party in the Downing Street flat, where she and her husband live, on the day of the Prime Minister’s 56th birthday.

Earlier in the day on June 19 2020, Mr Johnson was present at an impromptu gathering in the Cabinet Room, which led to him being fined by the Metropolitan Police along with his wife and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29TAMN_0fulNkkq00
Jeremy Wright said events in Downing Street have caused ‘real and lasting damage to the Government’s authority (House of Commons/PA) (PA Archive)

The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that an unnamed aide claimed to have told Sue Gray’s investigation that they had messages showing Mrs Johnson met “several” male friends that evening, with the Prime Minister later heading up to the flat where they were gathered.

Asked about the report, a No 10 spokesman said senior civil servant Ms Gray had made clear in her terms of reference that she would look at other allegations where there were “credible” claims that rules had been breached.

“I have seen the same reporting that you have, but I think this is covered in the terms of reference in Sue Gray’s report, where she clearly said that any other gatherings that were credible, where she received credible allegations, would be looked into.

“Downing Street (staff) were given clear guidance to retain any relevant information and co-operate fully with the investigation.”

The Sunday Times said the aide, who has since reportedly written to the Cabinet Secretary about the messages, told Ms Gray’s team they did not want to forward the messages to them but were prepared to show investigators in person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fhw0o_0fulNkkq00
Angela Rayner said Boris Johnson must ‘come clean’ about what happened in the Downing St flat (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

But the Cabinet Office said the informant had not been willing to provide the messages or to meet in person, so their email exchange was forwarded to the police once the Operation Hillman inquiry started.

The police did not investigate the alleged evening gathering in the flat and, by the time the aide offered to share the messages with Ms Gray, the Cabinet Office said the probe had been wrapped up.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “Less than a week after the release of the Gray report, this raises serious questions about whether Downing Street has been caught lying yet again and why the event has not been investigated.

“The Prime Minister must come clean with the British people.”

The Government had already been facing questions over another event in flat later in the year, on November 13, when Mrs Johnson reportedly held the so-called “Abba party” to celebrate the departure of Dominic Cummings in the fallout from a bitter No 10 power struggle.

In her report, Ms Gray said she had only gathered “limited” evidence on the event when she had to stop due to the police investigation and that she did not consider it “appropriate or proportionate” to resume after the police concluded their inquiry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P4eck_0fulNkkq00
Boris Johnson with his wife, Carrie (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Over the weekend, the Cabinet Office denied a report by The Sunday Times that the Prime Minister’s chief-of-staff Steve Barclay edited out details of what happened from Ms Gray’s final report.

A No 10 spokesman said: “This was an independent investigation.

“The Cabinet Office has been clear the report was impartially conducted and the contents represent the findings of Sue Gray and her investigation team alone.”

Meanwhile Mr Wright’s call for the Prime Minister to step down is likely to be seen as particularly significant as he is an ex-law officer as well as a former cabinet minister.

In a lengthy statement, Mr Wright said while he could not be certain Mr Johnson lied to Parliament, he believed the had been “negligent” in failing to ensure the repeated assurances he gave that no rules had been broken were correct.

“I fear too that these events have done real and lasting damage to the reputation not just of this Government but to the institutions and authority of government more generally,” Mr Wright said.

“I have therefore, with regret, concluded that, for the good of this and future governments, the Prime Minister should resign.”

More Tories in recent days have publicly announced that they want a confidence vote in Mr Johnson’s leadership in response to his handling of the revelations about No 10 lockdown parties.

Under party rules Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, will be obliged to order a confidence vote if 54 Tory MPs submit a letter calling for one.

More than 20 MPs have publicly said they want a vote, although it is not clear whether all of them have written to Sir Graham while others may have putting in a letter without declaring it, making the exact numbers hard to know.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Jeremy Wright
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Graham Brady
Person
Boris Johnson
newschain

Families begin to bury children murdered in mass shooting at Texas school

The first two of 19 children murdered inside their Texas classrooms have been remembered at funeral visitations. The gathering for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was held at the Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde, directly across from Robb Elementary School where the children – plus two teachers – were shot to death last Tuesday by a lone teenage gunman.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cabinet Office#Cabinet Secretary#The Informant#Civil Servant#Uk#The Metropolitan Police#The Sunday Times
newschain

The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations day by day

As the nation gears up to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, here is how the festivities will unfold as the UK pays tribute to its longest-reigning monarch. The official programme begins with the Trooping the Colour military spectacle. More than 1,500 officers and soldiers and 350 horses from the...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Former UK Minister Says PM Johnson Should Resign Over Lockdown Parties

LONDON (Reuters) -Conservative lawmaker Jeremy Wright, a former British minister and attorney general, said on Monday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign, joining a growing number of MPs who have withdrawn their support over the "partygate" scandal. A damning official report published last week detailed a series of illegal...
U.K.
The Guardian

Don’t overshadow jubilee by plotting against PM, Patel tells MPs

Priti Patel has suggested Tory plotters against the prime minister risk overshadowing the Queen’s jubilee celebration in the latest intervention from Boris Johnson’s cabinet supporters to try to head off a confidence vote in the prime minister. Speaking to the Daily Mail, the home secretary urged those pushing...
POLITICS
newschain

All bodies recovered from Nepal plane crash

Rescuers have recovered all 22 bodies from the site where a plane crashed on a mountainside in Nepal. All the bodies were flown to Kathmandu and taken to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital where doctors are performing post-mortem examinations, Tara Air said in a statement. The bodies will be handed...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Ukrainian orphan, six, whose parents perished in brutal siege of Mariupol writes thank you letter to Boris Johnson to thank British people for their support

A six-year-old Ukrainian boy whose parents perished in the brutal siege of Mariupol has written to Boris Johnson to thank the Prime Minister and the people of Britain for their support. The handwritten letter from Elijah Kostushevych was re-tweeted by Melinda Simmons, the British ambassador to Ukraine, and has since...
EUROPE
The Independent

‘No final decision’ taken over controversial asylum centre in Yorkshire village

The government has taken “no final decision” on its plan to house 1,500 asylum seekers at a former RAF base in a small North Yorkshire village, it has emerged.Announced by the Home Office last month, the idea prompted outrage from residents in Linton-on-Ouse, which is currently home to around 600 people.The local MP Kevin Hollinrake also said he disapproved of the proposal, as did Hambleton district council, which threatened to take legal action against the government.Although the first 60 asylum seekers were supposed to arrive at RAF Linton by Tuesday, ministers have seemingly decided to delay its conversion into a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Former first minister and six MPs recognised in Birthday Honours

A former first minister at Stormont and six serving MPs and have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, which have been announced ahead of the Platinum Jubilee.Arlene Foster, the former DUP leader in Northern Ireland, former minister and Conservative MP for Basingstoke Maria Miller, and shadow minister for international trade and Labour MP for Llanelli Nia Griffith, have all been made dames in the list.Former attorney general and Tory MP for Kenilworth and Southam Jeremy Wright, and former minister and Labour MP for East Ham Stephen Timms, have been given knighthoods.Tory MP for Chatham and Aylesford Tracey Crouch, who...
newschain

Former DUP leader welcomes Sinn Fein letter to Queen on Platinum Jubilee

Former Northern Ireland first minister Dame Arlene Foster has welcomed a Sinn Fein move to write to the Queen on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee. Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill wrote to the Queen to praise her “significant” contribution to the peace process and to acknowledge her “dedicated public service to the British people” during her 70 years on the throne.
POLITICS
newschain

How can a Conservative prime minister be ousted?

More Conservative MPs have put forward a letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson, as calls for him to resign as prime minister continue. Tories Andrew Bridgen and Elliot Colburn confirmed on Monday that they have handed in no-confidence letters, joining a growing number of colleagues. It comes as reports...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy