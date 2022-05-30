ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

1 dead, 2 hurt in avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK — A climber was killed and two others were injured Sunday after a rock fall and avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park, officials said. A woman suffered minor injuries and...

Southwest Colorado is home to one of America’s oldest bicycle races. It takes an army to keep the wheels moving.

DURANGO – After finishing her first bike race during the Iron Horse Bicycle Classic over the weekend, 4-year-old Lexi Cowan was grinning ear to ear. When asked how long she’s been riding bikes, she said, “10 years, I think.” In a town that boasts one of the oldest bicycle races in America, Durango’s next generation is born ready to ride.
DURANGO, CO
Invasive mussels haven’t been found in Colorado’s lakes and reservoirs. Wildlife officials are battling to keep it that way.

Zebra and quagga mussels do not yet exist in Colorado’s lakes and reservoirs, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife leaders are working hard to keep it that way. They’re stepping up enforcement efforts through a statewide decontamination program. Each year, the department runs the Aquatic Nuisance Species Program, where inspectors at 73 locations decontaminate boats before they enter and exit Colorado’s waterways. Since the program’s inception in 2008, almost 500,000 boats have been inspected annually. The inspections help detect species like zebra and quagga mussels that attach to boats. If knocked off, the muscles can drop into, and infect, Colorado waters.
COLORADO STATE
United Airlines is planning a big expansion. It can’t do it without Denver.

Did you know that every United Airlines flight connects through Denver?. OK, maybe not literally. But while every United plane may not land in the Mile High City en route to its destination, all of the carrier’s thousands of pilots get their initial training and annual practice at a Denver facility filled with flight simulators.
DENVER, CO

