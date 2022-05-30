1 dead, 2 hurt in avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park

Zebra and quagga mussels do not yet exist in Colorado’s lakes and reservoirs, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife leaders are working hard to keep it that way. They’re stepping up enforcement efforts through a statewide decontamination program. Each year, the department runs the Aquatic Nuisance Species Program, where inspectors at 73 locations decontaminate boats before they enter and exit Colorado’s waterways. Since the program’s inception in 2008, almost 500,000 boats have been inspected annually. The inspections help detect species like zebra and quagga mussels that attach to boats. If knocked off, the muscles can drop into, and infect, Colorado waters.

