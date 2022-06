Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown may take the spotlight at times, but the impact of Marcus Smart is every bit as important. He is the heart and soul of this Boston team and constantly leaves it all on the court. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year will be tasked with chasing Steph Curry around for most of the series. This has been circled as the premier matchup in the NBA Finals. Smart has had success on Curry in the past but this is no easy task. The Oklahoma State product is sure to have a massive impact in the series regardless.

NBA ・ 10 HOURS AGO