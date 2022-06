Line: Dream (-4.5) Money line: Lynx (+160), Dream (-190) Ruled out: Tiffany Hayes (knee), Natalie Achonwa (hamstring), Moriah Jefferson (quad), Damiris Dantas (foot) Fantasy need to know: The Lynx (2-7) travel to Atlanta to take on the Dream (5-3). Minnesota lost to the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday. With 79.2 points per game, the Lynx are ninth in the league in scoring. Despite this, Minnesota ranks fifth with 35.6 rebounds per game and sixth with 19.4 assists per game. The Lynx rank 11th in defensive rating (107.1). The Dream are coming off a huge win over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday. Despite ranking 11th in offensive rating, Atlanta leads the league with a defensive rating of 90.9.

BASKETBALL ・ 19 HOURS AGO