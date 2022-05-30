ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

AT&T Teams Up with the City of Buffalo and Mayor Brown to Launch a Simple Text-to-Give Campaign from Any Wireless Provider to Support Families and Community Members Affected by the Tragedy in Buffalo

By Urban CNY News
urbancny.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleText Buffalo to 20222 to donate $10 from any mobile device, any wireless carrier, anywhere. AT&T and AT&T Foundation donates $60,000 to various victims’ families and community funds and encourages other corporations and individuals to do the same. Buffalo, New York (May, 2022) – To drive additional giving...

www.urbancny.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

What construction of new Bills stadium could mean for trade jobs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Building a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills will create 10,000 construction jobs, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul. The project is expected to cost $1.4 billion with New York State and Erie County contributing a combined $850 million. "Who’s going to build this? I’m really...
BUFFALO, NY
newyorkupstate.com

See the Buffalo-area places with the most valuable homes

Buffalo, N.Y. — Homes in one Buffalo suburb are worth more than $362,000, ranking the community first on the list of places in the region with the most valuable houses. East Aurora in Erie County ranked No. 1 on Stacker’s list of Buffalo-area communities with the highest home values.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Brown
2 On Your Side

Power mostly restored to customers in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Thousands of power outages have been restored in Niagara County. According to NYSEG, as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, power has mostly been restored to customers who were without power. Right now there are over 50 customers impacted. Tuesday afternoon there were over 4,400 customers that were...
LOCKPORT, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Pastor Buys Gas For Western New York Residents

If you have already gotten to your desk this morning, you probably noticed that the price of gas has not changed much. While there is a “gas tax holiday” coming to Western New York starting June 1st, one pastor from Michigan decided that he could not wait any longer before stepping in to help out.
BUFFALO, NY
Cars 108

Michigan Pastor Provides Free Gas To Residents Near Buffalo Mass Shooting

A pastor from Michigan traveled to Buffalo, New York to provide free gas for residents in the neighborhood near Tops supermarket, the site of a mass shooting last month. Carlton Lynch is the senior pastor at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Benton Harbor. Over the weekend, he made the nearly 500-mile trek to Buffalo, New York, and gave away $10,000 worth of gasoline on Monday.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T#Mobile Device#Volunteers#Mayor#Tragedy#At T Foundation#The 5 14 Survivors Fund#Greater Buffalo
WKBW-TV

Plans to bring Costco to Amherst create traffic concerns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With Costco coming to Amherst's popular shopping area in the Niagara Falls Boulevard corridor, area residents want to know how roadways will be reconfigured to accommodate the anticipated additional traffic. “On a weekend I can sit here in a chair and just watch traffic backed...
AMHERST, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pride Week begins in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Pride Week begins Tuesday to celebrate LGBTQ+ culture and identity in Western New York. Buffalo will be celebrating Pride with a variety of events throughout this week and the month of June. On Tuesday, events include the annual LGBTQ+ flag raising in Niagara Square at...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
96.1 The Breeze

10 Places You Can Still Buy Rooties In Western New York

Shortages have been a real thing over the past two years. When you're in Buffalo and there's a shortage of blue cheese, we all need to work together. Buffalo loves its blue cheese. So much so that a lot of people have been having a hard time getting their hands on one brand in particular. When you order wings in Buffalo, you get blue cheese with them. That's just how they come. But if you want some blue cheese to dip other things in when you're at home, a lot of people in this area prefer Rooties Blue Cheese.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Jefferson Avenue Tops plans reopening, but some community members are torn

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday, a spokesperson from Tops Friendly Markets released the following statement regarding plans to reopen the location of the May 14 mass shooting that claimed the lives of 10 people:. “Our engineers and construction management team are working closely with local contractors and equipment suppliers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy