Shortages have been a real thing over the past two years. When you're in Buffalo and there's a shortage of blue cheese, we all need to work together. Buffalo loves its blue cheese. So much so that a lot of people have been having a hard time getting their hands on one brand in particular. When you order wings in Buffalo, you get blue cheese with them. That's just how they come. But if you want some blue cheese to dip other things in when you're at home, a lot of people in this area prefer Rooties Blue Cheese.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO