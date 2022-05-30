AT&T Teams Up with the City of Buffalo and Mayor Brown to Launch a Simple Text-to-Give Campaign from Any Wireless Provider to Support Families and Community Members Affected by the Tragedy in Buffalo
Text Buffalo to 20222 to donate $10 from any mobile device, any wireless carrier, anywhere. AT&T and AT&T Foundation donates $60,000 to various victims’ families and community funds and encourages other corporations and individuals to do the same. Buffalo, New York (May, 2022) – To drive additional giving...www.urbancny.com
Comments / 2