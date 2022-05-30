Titans' Taylor Lewan isn't sleeping on the Jaguars ahead of 2022

The Jacksonville Jaguars are projected to have another lackluster season in 2022, but Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan isn’t sleeping on his division rival.

During a recent episode of “Bussin With The Boys,” Lewan said the Jaguars “are a team that at any moment could be good,” and noted they have some players teams need to prepare for.

“The Jaguars are a team that at any moment could be good,” Lewan said. “I’m telling you, dude, the AFC South is a sneaky competitive division. Could be a sneaky competitive division. They got players over there dude, they got dudes over there who you got to be like ‘OK, alright, what are we going to do about this guy?”

While the Jaguars figure to be improved this offseason after changing head coaches and making several offseason acquisitions, it remains to be seen if that’ll be enough to get over the hump against the Titans.

Tennessee has won an astounding nine out of their last 10 games against the Jags, including all five games at home in that span.

The Titans and Jaguars will have a pair of late-season meetings in 2022. They will first meet in Week 14 in Nashville, and then will close out the 2022 regular season in Week 18 in Duval.