On Wednesday, BBQ master Willie Ray Fairley of Willie Ray's Q Shack, served up food for kids at Johnson STEAM Academy. This marked the last day of classes for the school year. He says, “It was something I wish someone did for me when I was in school, but unfortunately that wasn’t the case. But now I’m in a position to do something for the kids myself.”

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO