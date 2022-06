Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 20-year-old daughter Simone Johnson proved she's following in her dad's footsteps, unveiling her WWE wrestling name on social media. Simone, who is the fourth generation of her family to go into wrestling, revealed her wrestling name is Ava Raine, changing all of her social media handles to Ava Raine WWE. The 20-year-old first announced her intention to go into wrestling back in 2020, with her dad expressing his approval.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO