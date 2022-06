LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local coffee house is collecting an unusual item for a good cause, women's bras. Ntaba Coffee Haus is an African-based coffee house started by South African natives Robin and Stella Mountain. The couple also owns Ntaba African Safaris, which gives them the ability to travel home as much as possible. On their trips back to Africa, the two were informed of an issue and wanted to use their resources to help.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO