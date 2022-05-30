Seneca Boat Explosion Investigation Continues

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least 15 people are hospitalized after a fire on a boat in Seneca Saturday afternoon, police say. At least one of those people suffered serious injuries. According to Illinois State Police, officials responded to a boat fire Saturday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. at the Spring Brook Marina in LaSalle County. There were 17 people on the boat. Thirteen of those were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and another was airlifted to another hospital with serious injuries. A marina employee was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The US Environmental Protection Agency on Sunday began recovery operations with boat and debris expected to be removed from the Illinois River by early afternoon. The Illinois River is open but boaters are urged to use caution around the cleanup area, ISP said. Illinois Department of Natural Resource Conservation Police is leading the investigation into the incident.

SENECA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO