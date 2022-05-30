ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca, IL

Seneca Boat Explosion Investigation Continues

By John Small
starvedrock.media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe investigation continues into what may now always be remembered as the other big fire over the Memorial Day holiday weekend in 2022. A representative from the Illinois State Fire...

www.starvedrock.media



FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lake Como water rescue, Illinois man dies

GENEVA, Wis. - A Vernon Hills, Illinois man died on Memorial Day after he was pulled from the waters of Lake Como in Walworth County on Sunday, May 29. According to the town of Geneva Police Department, a CPR call came in shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday night. The man, identified by police as 18-year-old Adam Jablonski, had no pulse and was not breathing.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
wjol.com

Fifteen People Injured In Boat Fire In LaSalle County

Illinois State Police Conservation Police and District 17 Troopers responded to a report of boat fire atSpring Brook Marina, LaSalle County. Multiple injuries are reported on scene with at least one person transported to a local area hospital with serious injuries. The boat had 17 occupants, 13 were transported to...
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Mendota woman killed in UTV crash in Wisconsin

A Mendota woman was killed in a UTV crash in Mercer, Wisconsin on Sunday. A news release from the Iron County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office says the 39-year-old woman was on a UTV with five other people when the vehicle crashed and overturned into a river. Four of the riders...
MERCER, WI
CBS Chicago

Three-vehicle crash leaves one person dead in Peotone

PEOTONE, Ill. (CBS) -- One person is dead after three vehicles crash in Peotone Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at Wilmington-Peotone Road west of 104th Avenue, and half a mile east of the Bengston Christmas Tree Farm.The Peotone Fire Department said three vehicles were involved in the crash. A tanker truck was apparently among them, and there were reports of a fuel leak.One driver was killed. The other two did not need to be hospitalized. Further details were not immediately available.
PEOTONE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oven explosion leads to fire in Naperville factory

The Naperville Fire Department responded to a fire at a commercial factory in the 1500 block of Ogden Avenue Tuesday afternoon. The fire department says a commercial oven exploded and fire and smoke was coming out. Several more fire departments were called into investigate due to the size of the building and the amount of smoke. No one was hurt.
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: Fire destroys several cabins at Utica resort

UPDATE (11 p.m.) - Several cabins are a loss after fire tore through buildings at Grand Bear Resort near Starved Rock State Park. The flames grew quickly because of heavy winds. A plume of smoke could be seen 20 miles away. Reporter Jenise Rebholz said she saw families devastated as...
OGLESBY, IL
CBS Chicago

Firefighters crushed after kids wreck Homewood Acres volunteer firehouse

HOMEWOOD ACRES, Ill. (CBS) -- Vandals destroyed the Homewood Acres volunteer firehouse over Memorial Day weekend – and the break-in happened in broad daylight. The discovery was made days later, and the vandals were kids caught on camera. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports, the firehouse at 3860 183rd St. in the unincorporated community of Homewood Acres was left looking like a tornado had ripped through it. Every single one of the 11 rooms in the firehouse was a disaster area. Cameras caught four kids making a mess of the place the members of the volunteer fire...
CBS Chicago

Elderly woman dead after fire sweeps through condo building in Calumet City

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) -- An 85-year-old woman has died and several other people needed rescuing, after a fire ripped through a residential building in Calumet City Monday night. Now dozens of people are left without a home.The fire broke out around 7 p.m. Monday on the second floor of a 312-unit condo complex at 200 Park Ave. in the Park of River Oaks Condos. Winds drove the flames all the way to the seventh floor, fire officials confirmed. There was a massive response at the building, with several dozen fire trucks on the scene and fire crews applied water to...
CBS Chicago

15 hospitalized in Seneca boat fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least 15 people are hospitalized after a fire on a boat in Seneca Saturday afternoon, police say. At least one of those people suffered serious injuries. According to Illinois State Police, officials responded to a boat fire Saturday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. at the Spring Brook Marina in LaSalle County. There were 17 people on the boat. Thirteen of those were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and another was airlifted to another hospital with serious injuries. A marina employee was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The US Environmental Protection Agency on Sunday began recovery operations with boat and debris expected to be removed from the Illinois River by early afternoon. The Illinois River is open but boaters are urged to use caution around the cleanup area, ISP said.  Illinois Department of Natural Resource Conservation Police is leading the investigation into the incident. 
SENECA, IL
WCIA

14 hurt in boat explosion on Illinois River

SENECA, Ill. (WCIA) — 14 people were hurt on Saturday when an explosion occurred on a boat moored in the Illinois River. The explosion happened at Springbrook Marina in Seneca. Officials said that at approximately 4:20 p.m., a 40-foot boat with 17 people on board had just completed fueling when an explosion happened inside the […]
SENECA, IL
starvedrock.media

Rescue Crews Called After Canoe Overturns On Fox River

An unplanned dip in the Fox River for a couple of people and a dog. Serena Fire Department and the Sheridan Ambulance Service were summoned just after 11 Monday morning about a canoe flipped over just north of Route 52. Two people and a dog fell out of the canal. They were rescued without any injuries.
SERENA, IL
hoiabc.com

Gunfire causes gas leak in Peoria neighborhood

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Gunshots struck a Peoria home early Tuesday evening causing a gas leak. Peoria Police said they were canvasing the neighborhood searching for evidence and eyewitness accounts after shots were fired just before 6 p.m. in the 2000 block of North North Street. At least...
PEORIA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Joliet woman charged in fatal crash

A Joliet woman is accused of causing a crash that killed someone from Aurora in March. The Joliet Police Department says that 46-year-old Maria Aiello, of Joliet, was under the influence of drugs during a crash that resulted in the death of 50-year-old Ednalice Pagan-Romney, of Aurora, at the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Springfield Avenue on March 15.
JOLIET, IL

