Andrew County, MO

Andrew County speller set to begin the Scripps National Spelling Bee tomorrow

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Savannah student is hoping to bring back a championship as she heads to Washington D.C. 13-year-old Makayla Mcguire from Savannah Middle School will participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee that begins today. Mcguire, much like any athlete going into a major competition, says she is very excited...

stjosephpost.com

