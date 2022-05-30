New Music for You this Week – May 30th, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore their music.

Wynonna and Waxahatchee- “Other Side”

On social media, Wynonna shared, “In the midst of everything that has happened, I said that I would continue to sing. So, here I am. I met @waxa_katie last year and we connected immediately. We recorded ‘Other Side’ in the studio here on the farm and it was one of my favorite recording experiences ever. I’m thankful for the opportunity to sing with the next generation of greatness.”

Take a listen here.

Steve Earle & The Dukes – Jerry Jeff

Steve Earle shares his soulful 22nd album Jerry Jeff featuring Earle’s rendition of the classic, acoustic-ballad, “Wheel.”The 10-track collection, out now via New West Records, pays tribute to Jerry Jeff Walker , the influential cowboy troubadour who passed away on October 23, 2021

Take a listen here.

Katelyn Clampett – “Hang up and Hang Out”

Kuarantine- “Silver Spoon”

Nashville-based country artist Katelyn Clampett has released the high-energy, boot-stomping, road trip song “Hang Up and Hang Out.” “As an advocate for mental health, I think it’s incredibly important we ‘disconnect to reconnect’ sometimes,” Katelyn shares. “Writing ‘Hang Up and Hang Out’ was a reminder to myself and an encouragement to anyone else who just needs a break every now and then…to know that it’s ok to rest and recalibrate. This song offers what I’ve found to be a healthy, tactile solution to feeling stuck in a screen-obsessed society, and lets you rock out in the process.” Take a listen

Rock all-stars and 1980s non-makeup KISS cover band Kuarantine, featuring Fozzy frontman and multi-hyphenate superstar Chris Jericho, has released their latest single “Silver Spoon” ahead of the band’s performance this weekend at Creatures Fest in Nashville on Saturday, May 28.

Take a listen here.

Dallas Remington – “Mullet”

Dallas Remington , one of Music City’s most promising rising stars, has released a personal homage to the men’s hairstyle that helped define the 80s and early 90s with her new single. “Y’all, I love mullets and that’s all there is to it. I grew up loving Billy Ray Cyrus, Joe Diffie, John Stamos and so many more 80’s & 90’s mullets. Fast forward to spring of 2021, I was playing downtown Nashville and in one afternoon I probably saw 30 people with mullets and it was right then I knew they are coming back and I could not be more excited about it!” exclaimed Dallas Remington. “A couple days later I was telling Megan and Greg about it and “MULLET” was born. Y’all get ready to relive some memories and maybe even bring your mullets back! Let’s make mullets great again!”

Jordan Davis -“WHAT MY WORLD SPINS AROUND”

Jordan Davis has released his brand-new single “What My World Spins Around.”

“What My World Spins Around” is penned by Davis alongside Matt Dragstrem and Ryan Hurd. “This song is a reflection of me writing what I know from the place I am in my life, and letting that drive the music,” shares Davis. “It’s already been a fun one to play live and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Take a listen here.

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

Sophie & the Broken Things – “Heavy Metal”

“From the jump, the fans have really latched onto this song in such an amazing, lifechanging way—our fans have been the reason for so many of our own major milestones, so it means that much more to us that folks are our song for their proposals and weddings and allowing us to be a part of those major moments in their lives,” said Matt Thomas of Parmalee “We wanted to pay tribute to the fans who have been on this journey with us since the beginning so in the music video you’ll see a story of love and loyalty unfold across the years—but don’t expect to see any weddings or proposals—the fan created-videos far exceed anything we could depict. We love watching them.” Filmed in Gallatin, TN and directed by Shane Drake, the heartwarming music video follows the love story of the protagonist (played by Parmalee front man, Matt Thomas), starting in middle school all the way through adulthood. The video features kids from a local school, an original 1968 Mustang Shelby GT 350, appearances from the band and a lot of heart. Take a listen here.

Led by singer, songwriter, and guitarist Sophie Gault , Nashville alt-country outfit Sophie & the Broken Things shared a new video for their single “ Heavy Metal ” off their acclaimed debut album Delusions Of Grandeur (Petaluma Records) . Gault shot the video with Mikayla Lewis, Jason “Shakes” Hostetler, and the album’s co-producer Twon Haugen at East Nashville’s beloved neighborhood music venue the 5 Spot. The band appeared at Musician’s Corner on May 28.

Take a listen here.

Larkin Poe – “Bad Spell”

Award-nominated duo of Georgia-bred, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell – is back with the ferocious new single, “Bad Spell,” available now. “Bad Spell” marks the first single from Larkin Poe’s highly anticipated sixth studio album, Blood Harmony, due via their own Tricki-Woo Records on Friday, November 11.

Take a listen here.

Jon Langston – “If You Want Love”

Jon Langston is giving his take on NF’s “If You Want Love,” with a compelling cover of the track out now.

“I’m a huge fan of NF,” Langston shared on Instagram , “so getting the opportunity to release my own version of a song that means so much to me is so surreal.”

Take a listen here.

